Mental Health Matters town hall: A discussion

WUSA9 hosts a discussion about an important aspect of our lives in the world we're in.

WASHINGTON — WUSA9 hosted two town halls to discuss the importance of mental health in our current world.

Below is a transcript from our 8 am session. You can watch the town halls in the video player above and embedded below.

HOWARD: GOOD MORNING, EVERYBODY. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US FOR THIS VIRTUAL DOWN HALL -- TOWN HALL ON MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS. YOU CAN CLICK THE CC AT THE BOTTOM OF THE SCREEN IF YOU WANT TO READ ALONG, IN CASE THAT HELPS YOU. I WANT TO WELCOME OUR MODERATORS FOR TODAY'S VIRTUAL TOWN HALL ON MENTAL HEALTH. FIRST MODERATOR IS MY ESTEEMED COLLEAGUE. I LOVE WORKING WITH HER, ANNIE YU. WE HAVE A GREAT TIME EVERY MORNING ON GET UP DC, AND OF COURSE TONY PERKINS. SHE IS FROM HERE, SHE GREW UP HERE. SHE HAS BEEN ON TV FOR ALMOST 20 YEARS, A GREAT MEMBER OF THE WUSA 9 TEAM. WE ARE HAPPY TO HAVE HER HERE. SHE DOES A LOT OF COMMUNITY WORK AS WELL. VERY HONORED TO BE INTRODUCING ANNIE. OUR OTHER MODERATOR IS BOBBY GAILES. BOBBY IS A NATIVE NEW YORKER LIKE ME, SO WE HAVE THAT, BUT WE BOTH MAKE WASHINGTON HOME NOW. BOBBY IS ON THE RADIO FOR A LITTLE WHILE LONGER THAN ANNIE, 30-PLUS YEARS FULTON HE'S WORKED AT NEW YORK AND SOME OTHER BIG MARKETS -- SAN FRANCISCO AND NOW HERE IN THE WASHINGTON REGION. AND ANNIE COME OF COURSE, I FORGOT TO MENTION, HAPPILY MARRIED, AND BOBBY ALSO. LOVE SPENDING TIME WITH HIS FAMILY. HE DOES VOICEOVERS AND ACTING AND WRITING COME SPENDS A LOT OF TIME ON HIS OWN TIME HELPING YOUTH BOTH IN NEW YORK AND HERE IN THE WASHINGTON AREA. I'M GOING TO READ BOBBY'S PHILOSOPHY ON LIFE BEFORE WE GET STARTED. HE SAYS YOUR SUCCESS IN LIFE IS MEASURED BY NOT WHAT YOU DO FOR YOURSELF BUT WHAT YOU DO FOR , OTHERS. THE MORE PEOPLE YOU HELP BECOME SUCCESSFUL, THE MORE SUCCESSFUL YOU BECOME, BY DEFAULT. WITH THAT, ANNIE AND BOBBY, GOOD MORNING. TAKE IT AWAY.

BOBBY: GOOD MORNING.

ANNIE: THANKS, HOWARD. GOOD MORNING, BOBBY. ON WHAT HOWARD JUST MENTIONED, YOUR QUOTE, YOUR MANTRA FOR LIFE -- WOW, I LOVE THAT. IT IS GREAT TO BE DOING THIS EVENT WITH YOU BECAUSE YOU ARE AN OPTIMIST, AND I FEEL ENCOURAGED BY YOUR LIFE'S PHILOSOPHY, BECAUSE IT IS A GREAT OUTLOOK ON LIFE IN GENERAL, BUT ESPECIALLY FOR WHAT WE ARE DOING TODAY. WE ARE FOCUSING OUR ATTENTION, WE ARE FOCUSED ON MENTAL HEALTH, AND REALLY HELPING PEOPLE WITH OPTIONS. LETTING THEM KNOW THAT THEY ARE NEVER ALONE. SO I JUST WANT TO SEND YOU KUDOS AND LOVE FOR THAT. WHAT A WONDERFUL PHILOSOPHY FOR LIFE.

BOBBY: THANK YOU VERY MUCH, ANNIE. IT IS A PLEASURE TO BE HERE. IQ SAID, THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT ISSUE. THAT QUOTE IS SOMETHING THAT MY MENTOR TALKED TO ME ABOUT, HELPING OTHER PEOPLE. AS I GREW UP IN THE BUSINESS TO HELP OTHER PEOPLE BECOME SUCCESSFUL, AND INTERN IT WILL COME BACK TO YOU. IT IS LIKE PAYING IT FORWARD, FOR THE MOST PART. WITH WHAT WE ARE DOING HERE TODAY, MAKING PEOPLE AWARE AND GIVING THEM A CHANCE TO TALK ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH, MENTAL ILLNESS, MAYBE SOME OF THE PROBLEMS THEY MAY HAVE, IT GIVES THEM A VOICE. WE HAVE SOME ESTEEMED PANELISTS HERE THAT I THINK WILL ADDRESS THOSE ISSUES.

ANNIE: THAT'S RIGHT. I'M WITH YOU, I AM AN OPTIMIST, BUT WE ARE GOING TO NEED SOME HELP TODAY, BOBBY, AND THAT IS WHY WE HAVE THE PANELISTS WITH US. WE HAVE A DIVERSE PANEL OF EXPERTS JOINING US. I WILL KICK THINGS OFF WITH INTRODUCING MS. VALERIE BROWN. I HAVE PERSONALLY KNOWN VALERIE FOR 25 YEARS, OVER 25 YEARS. I CAN ATTEST TO HER WONDERFUL ENERGY, HER NURTURING ABILITY. I MAY CRY BECAUSE I LOVE THIS WOMAN SO, SO MUCH. SHE HAS NOT ONLY TALKED ME THROUGH SIGNIFICANT MOMENTS, BUT I KNOW SHE WORKS SO CLOSELY WITH PEOPLE THROUGH THEIR SIGNIFICANT MOMENTS, AND SHE DOES IT FROM THE HEART. SHE IS A HIGHLY ACCOMPLISHED LEADER. IT WOULD TAKE ME A LONG TIME TO GET THROUGH ALL OF HER ACCOMPLISHMENTS, WHAT I'M GOING TO HIGHLIGHT A FEW OF HER THINGS. VALERIE IS AN EXECUTIVE COACH AND LIFE LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT, AND SHE IS ALSO A CORPORATE TRAINER BASED IN FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA. SHE WORKS WITH EVERYBODY, PEOPLE OF ALL AGES, AND I'M TALKING C SUITE, SENIOR EXECS, MIDDLE MANAGEMENT, HIGH POTENTIAL EMPLOYEES, YOU NAME IT, SHE WORKS WITH THEM. SHE WORKS IN THE PRIVATE SECTOR AS WELL. THE REALLY UNIQUE THING ABOUT MS. VALERIE BROWN IS THAT SHE HAS AN EXPANSIVE FEDERAL. BACKGROUND. SHE HAS WORKED WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE, AND AS A U.S. ARMY OFFICER, SO HER LEADERSHIP AND COACHING IN THE FEDERAL, MILITARY, CORPORATIONS, AND PRIVATE SECTOR REALLY GIVES HER THAT IN-DEPTH KNOWLEDGE AND THE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH PEOPLE IN ALL OF THESE INDUSTRIES. ABOVE ALL, I SAID IT AT THE TOP. SHE IS INSPIRING, EMPOWERING, EFFECTIVE, STRAIGHTFORWARD FULL-TIME SHE IS INSIGHTFUL, AND SHE HAS HELPED MANY OF HER CLIENTS GET THAT CLEAR FOCUS THEY NEED TO ACHIEVE THEIR GOALS AND SET THOSE GOALS. SHE CAN IDENTIFY BEHAVIORS AND ACTIONS THAT LEAD TO GROWTH, PROFESSIONAL GROWTH AND PERSONAL GROWTH. SHE CAN HELP YOU WITH SELF-AWARENESS. THE MOST IMPORTANT I THINK IS SUSTAINED EFFECTIVE IMPROVEMENT AND PERFORMANCE. SO KEEPING THAT LONG-TERM. WE ARE VERY FORTUNATE TO HAVE VALERIE JOIN US TODAY, AND HELP MANY PEOPLE GIVE US ANSWERS AND MUCH-NEEDED HELP. WITH THAT, I AM GOING TO -- IF WE CAN JUST EVALUATE ROUND OF APPLAUSE FOR JOINING US TODAY -- YAY, GO VAL.

BOBBY: MY NEXT PANELIST IS AN EDUCATOR, A RESEARCHER, IT COACH. SHE IS ALSO FROM HOWARD UNIVERSITY, H YOU, YOU KNOW. DR. KELECHI FLUITT. I HOPE I SAID THAT RIGHT. SHE IS A STAFF MEMBER OF THE STAFF SOLID G -- PSYCHOLOGY ASSOCIATE, AND DIRECTIVE OUTREACH AT THE HOWARD UNIVERSITY COUNSELING SERVICE. SHE IS A THREE-TIME HBCU ALUM, EARNED HER BACHELOR'S DEGREE FROM WINSTON-SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY, A MASTERS FROM BUIE STATE UNIVERSITY, AND A DOCTORATE FROM HOWARD UNIVERSITY. DR. KELECHI FLUITT. IF HER A ROUND OF APPLAUSE. CAN WE HEAR IT? I GUESS WE CAN. ALSO, I AM GOING TO INTRODUCE MS. MARCIE FAIRBANKS. SHE SERVES AS THE DIRECTOR OF FAMILY SERVICES WITH CAPITAL CARRY HEALTH. SHE SUPPORTS -- THIS IS REALLY IMPORTANT. SHE SUPPORTS THE COUNSELING STAFF IN MEETING THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES AT END OF LIFE, AS WELL AS THE NEEDS OF BEREAVEMENT. THIS CAN BE A VERY DAUNTING TASK, BECAUSE SHE IS DEALING WITH FAMILIES WHO UNDERSTAND THAT THE END OF LIFE IS COMING. YOU HAVE TO HAVE A BIG HEART AND YOU HAVE TO REALLY CARE ABOUT PEOPLE IN GENERAL. SO, RC FAIRBANKS, WELCOME TO THE PANEL. -- SO, MARCIE FAIRBANKS, WELCOME TO THE. WITH THAT, ANNIE?

ANNIE: I'M EXCITED. WE HAVE A VERY DIVERSE PANEL THIS MORNING, AND AS MANY OF YOU KNOW, MAY HIS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH, AND I THINK WAR THAN EVER, THIS TIME IS SO IMPORTANT. IN THIS PAST YEAR, WE AS A COUNTRY HAVE BEEN THROUGH SO MUCH AND DEALING WITH A LOT OF PERSONAL CHALLENGES, AS WELL ON TOP OF THAT. I THINK THE MESSAGE HAS TO BE CLEAR, BOBBY AND EVERYBODY, THAT NOBODY SHOULD EVER FEEL ALONE, THAT THERE ARE RESOURCES AND HELP AVAILABLE, AND IT IS REALLY TIME TO ERASE THE STIGMA CONNECTING MENTAL HEALTH AND MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS. WE HAVE A LOT TO DISCUSS, A LOT OF QUESTIONS THAT WE HAVE GATHERED FROM OUR PARTICIPANTS AHEAD OF TODAY'S EVENT. THERE IS ALSO GOING TO BE A LIVE CHAT AS WELL, SO FEEL FREE TO CHIME IN WITH ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS. I ALSO WANT TO MAKE THIS CLEAR. THIS IS A SAFE SPACE. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE A GREAT CONVERSATION TODAY, AND, VALERIE, I WANT TO START WITH YOU BECAUSE I KNOW THAT YOU HAVE BEEN WORKING WITH PEOPLE OF ALL AGES THROUGHOUT THIS PANDEMIC. WHAT SEEMS TO BE ON THE MINDS OF EVERYONE THAT YOU ARE TALKING TO?

VALERIE: CURRENTLY WHAT I'M HEARING FROM MY CLIENTS OF ALL AGES -- MILLENNIALS AND GOING FORWARD -- IS, HOW DO I PROTECT MYSELF, MY MENTAL HEALTH, MY WELL-BEING? WE TALK THROUGH THAT. YOU KNOW, NUMBER ONE IS EVERYONE IS REALLY BUSY AND EVERYONE IS REALLY DOING, SO THAT SITTING STILL MOMENT IS NOT COMING NATURALLY FOR MOST PEOPLE. SO I SHARE WITH THEM -- YOU FIRST HAVE TO KNOW THAT YOU HAVE TO MAKE YOURSELF A PRIORITY. FOR MANY PEOPLE, THAT IS VERY CHALLENGING. THEY HAVE KIDS AT HOME, THEY HAVE LOVED ONES, THEY ARE GOING THROUGH PEOPLE THAT ARE MAYBE PASSING AWAY. THERE IS SO MUCH GOING ON AND THEY FEEL OVERWHELMED. SO I SAY FIRST LET'S TALK ABOUT THAT. MAKE YOURSELF A PRIORITY. BLOCK TIME FOR YOURSELF. THAT IS IMPORTANT. MIKE IF YOU ARE GOING TO AN APPOINTMENT, YOU'RE GOING TO MAKE THAT APPOINTMENT, WHETHER IT IS A MEETING, MAKE THAT MEETING. BLOCK THE TIME ON THE CALENDAR FOR YOU, AND NOTHING COMES BEFORE THAT UNLESS IT IS SUPER URGENT. BE CONSISTENT. SO I SHARE THAT, THAT YOU HAVE TO LEARN HOW TO DISCONNECT. WE ARE IN THIS AGE OF ELECTRONICS, EMAIL, TEXT, SO MANY THINGS GOING ON, SO YOU REALLY HAVE TO TAKE A STEP BACK AND DISCONNECT. FOR MANY, THAT IS HARD. SO WE TALKED THROUGH VARIOUS TECHNIQUES. PUTTING A TIMER ON YOUR PHONE TO LET IT GO TO SLEEP SO YOU KNOW TO LET IT GO. MOST IMPORTANTLY, I FIND IF YOU SIT BACK AND ACKNOWLEDGE HOW YOU ARE FEELING -- YOUR EMOTIONS, BECAUSE WE DON'T CHECK IN -- WE WILL CHECK ON OTHERS BUT WE DON'T CHECK IN ON OURSELVES. WHEN YOU CHECK IN WITH YOU, YOUR CHECKING IN TO REALLY GAIN AWARENESS AROUND, WHAT AM I FEELING? WHAT ARE MY EMOTIONS? AND YOU KEEP A LOG, SOME PEOPLE CALL IT JOURNALING. I TELL MY CLIENTS YOU CAN CALL IT SELF NOTES. BUT A LOG IN ON THOSE PAPERS, LOGIN WHAT YOU'RE FEELING, WHAT YOUR DAY LOOKS LIKE FOR YOU. IT'S OK TO EXPRESS THAT. THEN FIND A SUPPORT GROUP OR SOMEONE YOU CAN SHARE. LIKE YOU SAID ABOUT THE STIGMA, THERE IS A SOURCE OUT THERE, WHETHER IT IS A COUNSELOR OR THERAPIST. REALLY REACH OUT. TO BE ASK FOR MOST IS SAYING I REALLY WANT TO TALK WITH SOMEONE BUT I DON'T FEEL COMFORTABLE DOING THAT. BUT THERE IS SUCH A DIVERSE GROUP OF COUNSELORS AND THERAPISTS OUT THERE THAT IT IS EASY TO FIND SOMEONE THAT YOU CONNECT WITH. I'M VERY HONEST. SOMETIMES WE HAVE TO TAKE THAT STEP ACT AND SAY WHAT IS GOING ON WITH ME. LET ME JUST CATCH MY BREATH AND SHARE AND BE OK WITH THAT. I'M FINDING THAT'S VERY HELPFUL. IT HELPS TO REMOVE THE BIG OVERWHELMING FEELING THAT WE ARE WALKING AROUND WITH, CARRYING THAT RIGHT NOW.

ANNIE: I THINK THAT IS SO CRUCIAL. SETTING BOUNDARIES IS ALSO SO HARD FOR PEOPLE. DO YOU HAVE ANY TIPS ON WHERE YOU CAN START WITH THAT? I MEAN, SMALL THINGS, HAVING BOUNDARIES, HAVING THE GUTS TO SAY, ALL RIGHT, THIS IS GOING TO PREVENT ME FROM HAVING SO MUCH STRESS. WHERE DO YOU GO? HOW DO YOU SET THOSE BOUNDARIES?

VALERIE: SETTING BOUNDARIES -- FOR SOME -- WE CAN SET THE BOUNDARIES, THEN WE HAVE TO BE HONEST AND ENFORCE THE BOUNDARIES, BECAUSE THAT IS DIFFERENT. WE CAN SET THEM AND WE WILL LET PEOPLE SLIDE INCOME AND WE WILL MAKE TIME FOR THEM OR WHATEVER. IT IS IMPORTANT TO BE REALISTIC ABOUT THE BOUNDARIES. SHARE WITH FAMILIES AND FRIENDS AND OTHERS THAT THIS IS MY WINDOW I WILL BE ON THE COMPUTER, AND THEN AFTER THAT, I'M DONE. AND REALISTIC TO THAT, WE HAVE TO HOLD OURSELVES ACCOUNTABLE. SOMETIMES WE NEED HELP. WE CAN ASK OTHERS, HELP ME HOLD MYSELF ACCOUNTABLE. WE SHARE WITH THOSE LOVED ONES AND FRIENDS AND WE RESPECT OUR BOUNDARIES WHEN THEY CARE ABOUT US. THEY WANT US TO BE WELL. THEY WANT US TO TAKE A WALK. THEY WANT US TO SHUT DOWN. ONCE WE SET THAT BOUNDARY, WE REALLY HAVE TO WORK HARD TO ENFORCE IT. THEN IT BECOMES ACCOUNTABLE TO SELL. SOMETIMES BEING ACCOUNTABLE TO SELF CAN BE CHALLENGING BECAUSE OTHER -- THEN IT BECOMES ACCOUNTABLE TO SELF. SOME TIMES BEING ACCOUNTABLE TO SELF CAN BE CHALLENGING BECAUSE OTHERS WANT TO CREEP IN. SET THAT BOUNDARY AND NOTHING IS GOING TO COME BEFORE THAT UNLESS IT IS SUPER URGENT, AND BY THAT I MEAN A REAL CRISIS OR SOMETHING. BUT OTHER THAN THAT, WE ARE GOING TO HOLD OURSELVES ACCOUNTABLE AND BE COMFORTABLE WITH SAYING NO IN A GENTLE WAY. WE DON'T HAVE TO SAY A HARD NO, WE DO HAVE TO SAY THIS IS IMPORTANT, THIS IS MY TIME. THIS IS MY TIME.

BOBBY: THAT'S AWESOME.

MARCY: I WAS GOING TO ADD IN AN ADDITIONAL COMMENT, I THINK IT IS REALLY IMPORTANT TO RECOGNIZE THAT THIS PANDEMIC WAS THIS GIANT PAUSE BUTTON. MANY OF US PRIOR TO THE PANDEMIC WERE KIND OF ON THIS TREADMILL OF LIFE, KEEPING UP THIS FRENETIC PACE, NOT REALLY TAKING THAT MOMENT TO RECOGNIZE OUR OWN EMOTIONS. BECAUSE WE ARE CONSTANTLY BUSY. OUR SCHEDULES ARE CONSTANTLY BOOKED. SO THIS PAUSE BUTTON AND THE STILLNESS THAT IT CREATED HAS REALLY CAUSED A LOT OF SURFACING FEELINGS AND EMOTIONS THAT MIGHT HAVE OTHERWISE BEEN SQUASHED. SO I THINK IT IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO KIND OF BREAKTHROUGH THIS MENTAL HEALTH STIGMA THAT WE HAVE EXPERIENCED FOR A REALLY LONG TIME. WE RECOGNIZE FROM A MEDICAL HEALTH STANDPOINT THAT WE NEED TO DO WELL VISITS AS WELL AS WELLISTIC VISITS. WE NEED TO CONSIDER A MENTAL HEALTH IN A SIMILAR WAY. SHOULD NOT WAIT FOR A CRISIS TO SEEK SUPPORT. WE NEED TO SEEK OPPORTUNITIES TO ENGAGE, WHETHER IT BE WITH A PROFESSIONAL OR WHETHER IT BE WITH SUPPORTIVE FRIENDS AND COLLEAGUES, TO BE OPEN AND EXPRESS OURSELVES AND RECOGNIZE WE ALL FEEL THE SAME FEELINGS. WE ARE NOT ALONE. SHARING THEM IS GOING TO CREATE CONNECTION THAT LEADS TOWARD HEALING.

ANNIE: I THINK BOTH OF YOU HIT SO MANY GREAT POINTS. AND I FELT IT. LIKE I NEED TO HOLD MYSELF ACCOUNTABLE BECAUSE I THINK THROUGHOUT THE YEAR ESPECIALLY, WE HAVE BEEN WAKING UP, HITTING THE ROUND RUNNING, WE WERE MACHINES ON AUTOPILOT TRYING TO DO EVERYTHING TO KEEP OUR FAMILIES SAFE. IF YOU ARE ESSENTIAL, YOU WERE GOING INTO WORK, YOU WERE DOING EVERYTHING YOU CAN TO SURVIVE, HOLDING THINGS DOWN AT HOME WITH THE KIDS. YOU REALLY DIDN'T STOP AND THINK , WHAT IS MY BODY GOING THROUGH? HOW AM I DOING COME AND DO A MENTAL CHECK ON YOURSELF. THOSE ARE SUCH GREAT POINTS. VERY GOOD POINTS.

BOBBY: I WANT TO ADD SOMETHING TO THAT ALSO. ANNIE, LIKE YOU SAID, WE DO THE SAME THING. WE GET UP, WE HIT THE GROUND RUNNING, AND EVEN THROUGH THIS PANDEMIC FOR ABOUT A YEAR OR SO, WE HAVE BEEN LOCKED DOWN TO SOME DEGREE. WE HAVE BEEN CONCERNED ABOUT OUR PARENTS, OUR CHILDREN. MY WIFE IS AN ESSENTIAL WORKER, SHE HAS BEEN WORRIED ABOUT ME. WE HAVE TO LOOK AT OURSELVES AS WELL. I WANT TO MOVE ONTO THE NEXT QUESTION. IS THAT OK? OK, GOOD. SO I WANT TO ONTO DR. FLUITT. WE HAVE BEEN IN THIS PANDEMIC FOR ABOUT A YEAR OR SO, THE LOCKDOWN. INSTRUCTIONS ARE STARTING TO DROP NOW WHERE PEOPLE CAN MASK OUTSIDE. PEOPLE CAN START TO TRAVEL. BUT THERE ARE THOSE WHO REALLY DON'T FEEL COMFORTABLE GOING OUTSIDE. HOW DO YOU ADDRESS THIS? HOW DO YOU TALK TO PEOPLE AND TELL THEM, OK, YOU KNOW, TAKE BABY STEPS. THE VACCINE. ARE YOU VACCINATED? WHAT IS YOUR TAKE ON THIS?

DR. FLUITT: I THINK THAT IS IMPORTANT. YOU JUST HIGHLIGHTED THE FIRST THING, BABY STEPS, RIGHT? WE WERE TRANSPORTED INTO THIS PANDEMIC, THAT MANY THOUGHT WOULD BE WEEKS, MAY BE POTENTIALLY MONTHS, BUT WE ARE A YEAR AND TWO MONTHS IN. SO IT HAS REALLY TAKEN A HOLD OF OUR LIFE AND EVERYDAY EXPERIENCES FOR THEM IT IS IMPORTANT FOR YOU TO CHECK IN WITH YOURSELF. IT IS IMPORTANT FOR YOU TO SAY TO YOURSELF, HOW DO I BEST NAVIGATE TODAY. WHAT IS THE BEST WAY FOR ME TO DO THAT? A LOT OF TIMES THE BEST WAY TO DO THAT IS TO TAKE A B STEPS. SO EVEN AS YOU ARE TRYING TO GET -- TO TAKE A B STEPS. SO EVEN AS YOU ARE TRYING TO GET REACT MADE -- TO TAKE BABY STEPS. SO EVEN AS YOU'RE TRYING TO NAVIGATE THAT, YOU'RE HAVING TO SHARE THAT SPACE WITH OTHER PEOPLE, WHO YOU DON'T KNOW. IN THE PAST A STRANGER MIGHT NOT HAVE EVEN IMPACTED YOU IN A CERTAIN WAY, BUT NOW YOU ARE THINKING, MY GOODNESS, HOW DO I DO THAT? HOW DO I EVEN GO TO GROCERY STORES OR CONCERTS OR THINGS THAT YOU USED TO ENJOY. YOU ARE NOW MUCH MORE HYPERAWARE ABOUT HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE AROUND YOU, HOW CLOSE PEOPLE ARE TO YOU. AND SOMEONE CALLS OR IF THEY SNEEZE FULTON WE ARE MORE HYPERAWARE OF THESE THINGS AND WE WOULD NOT HAVE GIVEN THOUGHT TO A YEAR AGO. TAKE BABY STEPS AND FIND YOUR COMFORT LEVEL. WHEN YOU HIT THE COMFORT LEVEL, BE ALL RIGHT SAYING I WILL GO BACK HOME TODAY AND WE CAN TRY THIS AGAIN TOMORROW. YOU DON'T HAVE TO TRY TO RELIVE ONE YEAR IN ONE DAY.

BOBBY: EXACTLY.

ANNIE: I LIKE THAT. I LIKE THE BABY STEPS TIP. FOR SOME PEOPLE IT IS A LEGIT FEAR OF GOING OUT, AND THEY CAN GET ANXIETY OVER THOSE COMMON ACTIVITIES LIKE GOING TO THE STORE AGAIN, RIDING PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, BEING IN A CROWDED AREA. PINGS LIKE EVEN GOING BACK TO WORK -- I HAVE BEEN GOING IN, SO IT IS OK, BUT I KNOW FOR PEOPLE WORKING FROM HOME, THIS IS ALL VERY JARRING BECAUSE IT HAS BEEN A YEAR. THOSE ARE GREAT POINTS. I'M GOING TO OPEN UP OUR NEXT QUESTION TO MARCIE FAIRBANKS OR ANYONE WHO WANTS TO WEIGH IN. WE HAVE SEEN MANY OF OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS SADLY LOU'S BELOVED MEMBERS OF THEIR FAMILY OR FRIENDS AND EXPERIENCED HEARTACHE AFTER LOSING SOMEONE TO COVID. IN DEALING WITH THAT TREMENDOUS LOSS IS HARD ENOUGH, BUT DURING COVID WE SEE PEOPLE LOSE THEIR LOVED ONES AND NOT BE ABLE TO ACTUALLY HOLD AN ACTUAL FUNERAL, GO SEE THEIR LOVED ONES. WHAT IS THE MESSAGE THERE TO THOSE WHO ARE GRIEVING THAT BIG LOSS OR REALLY CANNOT MAKE SENSE OF IT ALL?

MARCIE: THIS IS A REALLY SIGNIFICANT CONCERN THAT WE HAVE JUST SEEN BECOME AN EVEN BIGGER ISSUE FOR MANY INDIVIDUALS THROUGHOUT THE COURSE OF THIS PAST YEAR, AND I THINK, YOU KNOW, IT IS REALLY IMPORTANT TO RECOGNIZE THE FUNDAMENTAL IMPORTANCE THAT FUNERALS AND MEMORIAL SERVICES AND REMEMBRANCE OPPORTUNITIES HAVE HAD FORECLOSURE FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE LOST A LOVED ONE. THE ABSENCE OF THOSE OPPORTUNITIES HAS CREATED A REAL VOID, LIKE DID THE PERSON REALLY DIE? THERE IS NOT THAT SENSE OF CLOSURE, AND THAT REALLY HAS OFFERED THE INDIVIDUALS THE OPPORTUNITY TO EMBRACE -- TO GRASP THEIR GRIEF JOURNEY. I ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO REACH OUT AND FIND A GRIEF COUNSELOR. GRIEF IS A UNIQUE AND COMPLICATED SERIES OF EMOTIONS, AND THIS YEAR MORE THAN EVER, WE ARE SEEING A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN WHAT WE CALL COMPLICATED GRIEF REACTIONS. THAT IS BECAUSE WE ARE GRIEVING MULTIPLE THINGS. WE ARE NOT ONLY GRIEVING OUR LOVED ONES, BUT WE ARE ALSO GRIEVING THE INDIVIDUAL ACTIVITIES AND THINGS THAT USED TO PROVIDE COMFORT TO US, WHEN WE HAD DIFFICULT EMOTIONS. PEOPLE ARE NOT ABLE TO DO THE SELF-CARE PRACTICES THAT WE HAD EMPLOYED PRIOR TO THE PANDEMIC. SO HERE AT CAPITAL CARING HEALTH, WE HAVE VERY HIGH QUALIFIED GRIEF COUNSELORS WHO CAN SUPPORT INDIVIDUALS ON THEIR GRIEF JOURNEY WHEN THEY HAVE LOST A LOVED ONE. ALSO, THE OPPORTUNITY OF OPEN EXPRESSION IN A SAFE PLACE, SO THAT THEY CAN BE REALLY CANDID ABOUT THE MYRIAD OF EMOTIONS THAT ARE FELT. YOU CAN RUN THE GAMUT OF FEELING REALLY ANGRY AND REALLY SAID, AND EVEN A SENSE OF RELIEF WHEN YOUR LOVED ONE HAS DIED, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE MEDICAL JOURNEY THEY MIGHT HAVE EXPERIENCED, OR EVEN THE SUDDENNESS. COVID DEATHS ARE OFTEN VERY UNEXPECTED, AND INCREASE TO A DIFFERENT LEVEL OF TRAUMA FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE THE SURVIVORS. SO AT CAPITAL CARING HEALTH, WE OFFER FREE GRIEF SUPPORT SURFACES -- SERVICES FOR PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY. WE RECOGNIZE THAT IT IS IMPORTANT TO JOURNEY WITH INDIVIDUALS, AND WE ARE REALLY GLAD THAT THIS SERVICE IS WIDELY AVAILABLE WITHIN OUR SERVICE AREA.

BOBBY: ANYBODY ELSE WANT TO JUMP IN ON THAT?

VALERIE: I JUST WANT TO ADD ONE THING IN ADDITION TO THE EMOTIONS THAT MARCIE SHARES. A LOT OF MY CLIENTS ARE FEELING GUILTY AS PART OF THE GRIEF PROCESS, WHICH IS VERY INTERESTING. THEY FEEL GUILTY BECAUSE THEY WERE NOT THERE, THEY FEEL GUILTY BECAUSE THEY TALKED TO THEM ABOUT GETTING VACCINATED AND THEY DIDN'T. THEY WOULD SAY THEY HAVE GIVEN SO MUCH, AND THEN THEY GOT IT. SO THERE IS A GUILT WITH SOME OF IT THAT I SEE. MARCIE, THANK YOU.

DR. FLUITT: I ALSO WANT TO ECHO THE IMPORTANCE OF THE CELEBRATION, THE SERVICES, THE FUNERALS, THE THINGS THAT ARE PART OF OUR RITUALISTIC WAYS OF COPING WITH THAT, WAYS TO MOURN TOGETHER. IT IS THE IMPORTANCE OF COMMUNITY SUPPORT AND THE IMPORTANCE OF SUPPORTING CONDUCTIVITY -- CONNECTIVITY. . NOW RESTRICTIONS ARE OPENING UP, SO MAYBE YOU FOUND NEW WAYS TO MEMORIALIZE THAT LOVE ONE. MAYBE YOU FOUND A WAY TO CELEBRATE THE BIRTHDAY OR THE HOLIDAY, OR MAYBE YOU HAVE A CANDLELIGHT VIGIL OR A SCHOLARSHIP OR YOU PLANT A TREE. ONE OF THE THINGS THAT COVID HAS TAUGHT US AS WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO FIND NEW WAYS TO DO THOSE THINGS. IT GIVES US THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE CREATIVE IN THE WAY THAT WE DECIDE TO HOLD OUR LOVED ONES NEAR AND DEAR TO US. THAT IS WHAT I AM OFFERING IN THIS CASE.

ANNIE: DOES ANYONE HAVE ANY INSIGHT OR TIPS ON YOU MAY NOT BE THE ONE GRIEVING THE LOSS, BUT YOU ARE A BYSTANDER, A CLOSE FRIEND OF THE PERSON GRIEVING? WHAT CAN YOU DO TO HELP YOUR FRIEND OR YOUR FAMILY MEMBER WHO IS GRIEVING?

MARCIE: IF I COULD SPEAK TO THAT -- I THINK IT IS REALLY IMPORTANT TO RECOGNIZE THAT GRIEF IS AN INDIVIDUAL AND UNIQUE JOURNEY. THERE IS NO RIGHT OR WRONG WAY TO GRIEVE. LOTS OF TIMES WE FEEL THERE ARE THESE CULTURAL OR SOCIAL NORMS TO ADHERE TO GRIEF, BUT THERE ARE BOUNDARIES. NOT ONLY FOR THE GRIEVING INDIVIDUAL BUT FOR THE SUPPORTERS HELPING THAT PERSON THROUGH THE GRIEVING ESPERANCE. RECOGNIZE THAT THERE ARE GOING TO BE TIMES WHEN THAT INDIVIDUAL IS NOT ABLE TO ENGAGE OR CONNECT THE WAY THAT WE WOULD LIKE FOR THEM TO. AND THAT IT IS REALLY NOT ABOUT US. IT IS REALLY ABOUT BEING A PRESENCE, TO BEAR WITNESS TO THE PAIN THAT THE SURVIVOR IS FEELING, AND JUST BEING SOMEONE WHO PROVIDES AN EMPATHETIC AND COMPASSIONATE MESSAGE CAN OFFER MUCH MORE OPPORTUNITY FOR HEALING THAN ANY WORDS. OFTENTIMES AS SUPPORTERS OF GRAVERS, YOU FEEL RESPONSIBLE TO SOMETIMES FIX THINGS, AND THAT IS IMPOSSIBLE. IT IS IMPOSSIBLE. THE ONLY THING THAT WOULD EVER FIX SOMEONE'S GRIEF IS IF THEIR LOVED ONE WOULD WALK THROUGH THE DOOR AGAIN, AND WE ALL KNOW THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN. SO IN RECOGNIZING YOUR WORDS ARE NOT GOING TO FIX THE PROBLEM, IT KIND OF LESSENS THE BURDEN OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR US AND IT OPENS US UP TO BE ABLE TO BE THAT SUPPORTIVE AND CARING PRESENCE FOR THE SURVIVOR.

BOBBY: I THINK ALL OF US KNOW SOMEONE WHO HAS PASSED AWAY FROM COVID-19, WHETHER IT IS A FAMILY MEMBER OR A FRIEND OR A COWORKER , AND IT HAS AN IMPACT ON EVERYONE. SO THAT IS ANOTHER WAY OF US TO KIND OF -- AS I WANT TO SEGUE TO THIS NEXT TOPIC -- VALERIE, YOU MENTIONED ABOUT THE VACCINES. I KNOW PEOPLE WHO HAVE TAKEN THE VACCINE. I KNOW PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT GOING TO GET THE VACCINE BECAUSE THEY DON'T TRUST IT. FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS JUST WON'T GET THE VACCINE. MAYBE BECAUSE THEY DON'T THINK IT IS GOING TO HELP, MAY BE BECAUSE THEY THINK IT WAS -- THEY CAME UP WITH IT TOO SOON. BUT HOW DO YOU ADDRESS THIS? HOW DO YOU TELL PEOPLE THAT THE VACCINE IS WHAT'S GOING TO GET US BACK TO -- BACK TO NORMALCY FOR THE MOST PART? IN SOME RESPECTS. VALERIE, WHY DON'T YOU GO AHEAD, SINCE YOU MENTIONED THE VACCINES.

VALERIE: ABSOLUTELY. FULL TRANSPARENCY -- I WANTED TO MAKE SURE THAT I KNEW EVERYTHING . SO WHAT I SHARE WITH PEOPLE WHEN I HEAR THEM SAY I'M NOT GETTING VACCINATED, I ASKED THEM, WHAT'S GOING ON, AND THEN WE WALKED THROUGH THAT. IT'S BEST TO GET ALL THE INFORMATION, GO TO ALL THE WEBSITES, THE CDC, TALK TO YOUR FAMILY, YOUR FAMILY CARE PROVIDER, THINGS LIKE THAT. REALLY ARM YOURSELF WITH THE INFORMATION, AND THEN ASSESS THE RISK FOR YOURSELF. THAT IS THE BEST WAY TO DO IT. BUT I THINK WHEN YOU SIT DOWN AND GET ALL THE INFORMATION, YOU FIND THAT THE VACCINES ARE SAFE AND YOU SHARE THAT. THE VACCINES ARE SAFE, AND THE RISK IS DEFINITELY -- THERE IS NOT A RISK. IT IS REALLY SAFE. SO YOU GO OUT AND YOU PROMOTE IT. THAT'S WHAT I'VE BEEN DOING. BUT I DID MY HOMEWORK, TOO. THERE ARE CONCERNS THAT IT IS NEW. WHEN SOMETHING IT IS NEW, IN MY COACHING IT IS NEW, IT IS SCARY, IT IS UNKNOWN. I DON'T KNOW ENOUGH ABOUT IT IT IS DEFINITELY WHEN YOU ARM YOURSELF WITH THE INFORMATION, I THINK YOU MAKE THE RIGHT DECISION. THAT'S WHAT I SHARE.

ANNIE: AND I THINK THAT REALLY SPEAKS TO VALERIE'S POINT EARLIER, THAT IT TAKES WORK, AND IT IS HOLDING YOURSELF ACCOUNTABLE. IT IS WORKING THROUGH THOSE SCARY EMOTIONS AND UNSETTLING EMOTIONS, BUT REALLY IT COMES DOWN TO ARMING YOURSELF WITH INFORMATION AND DOING YOUR PART BY RESEARCHING WHAT THIS IS GOING TO BE DOING TO YOUR BODY. WE TALK ABOUT VACCINES AND WE TALK ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF IT AS WE STAY ON THIS ROAD TO RECOVERY. BUT YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A PARENT TO EMPATHIZE WITH WHAT OUR CHILDREN HAVE HAD TO GO THROUGH EITHER DURING THIS TIME. WE ARE HAVING THIS DISCUSSION RIGHT NOW -- SHOULD OUR KID BE VACCINATED? THAT IS A BIG FACTOR IN GETTING THEM BACK TO SOME SENSE OF NORMALCY. MY LITTLE ONE, SHE IS A THAT SHE IS 8, AND MANY OF YOU CAN FEEL THIS, TOO. SHE HAS EXPRESSED CONCERNS AND FEARS ABOUT THE VIRUS ITSELF AND WHY SHE HAS TO WEAR THIS MASK AND WHY WE HAVE TO BE HUNKERED DOWN AT HOME. AS THEY PREPARED TO GET BACK TO IN-PERSON LEARNING, WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO PREP OUR KIDS, OUR YOUNG KIDS ESPECIALLY, THAT, YOU KNOW, MENTALLY GETTING THEM PREPARED FOR THE FALL? WE HAVE HAD THIS WHOLE YEAR OF ADJUSTING AND KEEPING THEM IN A BUBBLE.

DR. FLUITT: I THINK ONE OF THE FIRST THINGS IS REALLY IMPORTANT, TO REMIND OURSELVES OF HOW RESILIENT OUR CHILDREN ARE FULL-TIME AS A MOTHER OF THREE WHO HAS WATCHED THEM IN THE LAST YEAR, THEY REALLY DO HAVE THE ABILITY TO PIVOT. SO HAVING THE CONVERSATION AND SAYING SCHOOL IS NO LONGER GOING TO BE ONLINE, WE ARE GOING TO BE IN PERSON, ON SCREEN, GETTING THEM TO BE PREPARED FOR THAT, I NOTICED THAT MY DAUGHTER, THE ONLY ONE IN VIRTUAL SCHOOL, WAS ABLE TO PIVOT AND FIGURE IT OUT. SHE WOULD CONVEY TO ME THAT SHE MISSED HER FRIENDS COME AND SHE DIDN'T UNDERSTAND WHY SHE COULDN'T PLAY, AND SHE DID NOT UNDERSTAND WHY IT WOULDN'T BE IN PERSON AND I WOULD JUST TRY MY BEST, IN HER LEG WHICH -- SHE IS FOUR -- TO UNDERSTAND -- IN HER LANGUAGE, SHE IS 4 -- TO UNDERSTAND HOW THEY NEED TO DO THAT. IT IS THE SAME THING, WE ARE REINTRODUCING THEM TO THE WORLD AS IT IS. NOT AS IT IS -- NOT AS IT WAS, BUT AS IT IS. IT REQUIRES MASKS AND WASHING HANDS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. IT REQUIRES US TO CHECK IN WITH OUR CHILD. IT REQUIRES US TO BACK IN THEIR PROCESS OF SCHEDULING, RIGHT? BECAUSE YOU USED TO BE ABLE TO HAVE 30 MINUTES TO GET THEM READY, GEARED UP. NOW THEY HAVE TO GET A CAR SEAT. FOR SOME KIDS IT HAS TO BE REACT OMISSION BACK TO VEHICLES. WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO GET IN A CAR SEAT, WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO GET OUT OF A CAR SEAT? WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO GET IN THAT LINE, TO GET IN THE SCHOOL, TO GREET PEOPLE? WE USED TO HUG AND NOW MAYBE WE WAVE. MAYBE WE GO ELBOW TO ELBOW, MAYBE WE DO A DISTANT SMILE. IT IS REACTIVATING THEM TO THE WORLD AS IT IS TODAY, NOT AS IT WAS. ALWAYS HOLDING THEIR HANDS AND CHECKING IN WITH THEM AS WE GO. SO SCHEDULING IS IMPORTANT. DOING THOSE THINGS IN ADVANCE LIKE WE USED TO DO, MAKING OUR LUNCHES, GETTING THEM PREPARED FOR THE DAY THE NIGHT BEFORE, GETTING A GOOD NIGHTS REST, CHECKING IN WITH THEM, PICKING THEM UP FOR THE DAY, AND PROMISING THEM IN THEIR LANGUAGE .

ANNIE: I LIKE THAT LAST TIP. SO WHAT YOU'RE SAYING, DR. FLUITT, IS TO GIVE OUR CHILDREN MORE CREDIT. YOU ARE RIGHT, THEY ARE SO RESILIENT. I DON'T KNOW WHY WE CONSTANTLY NEED TO BE REMINDED OF THAT, THAT THEY ARE RESILIENT AND THAT THEY NEED TO PIVOT. WHAT A GREAT REMINDER. BEFORE WE JUMP INTO THE NEXT QUESTION, I WANT TO BRIEFLY MENTION AGAIN THAT WE HAVE A Q&A SESSION WHERE YOU CAN ASK QUESTIONS, WAY INCOME EXPRESS YOUR THOUGHTS, ASK ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS TO THE ONES WE ALREADY HAVE. THINK YOU AGAIN TO CAPITOL CARING HELL FOR JOINING US TODAY, BECAUSE THIS IS -- TO CAPITAL CARING HEALTH FOR JOINING US TODAY BECAUSE THIS IS REALLY IMPORTANT.

BOBBY: JUST LIKE WE GET OUR KIDS READY FOR SCHOOL, WE HAVE TO GET OURSELVES READY TO GO BACK INTO THE WORK AREA. ANYONE CAN ASK -- CAN ANSWER THIS QUESTION. IT IS ABOUT HOW SAFE DO YOU FEEL WHEN YOU GO BACK TO WORK? HOW DO YOU GET PEOPLE TO FEEL COMFORTABLE? WE CAN TAKE THE VACCINE AS AN EXAMPLE. SOME PEOPLE TOOK THE VACCINE, SOME DIDN'T, BUT YOU DON'T KNOW THAT. YOU DON'T KNOW WHO GOT VACCINATED AND WHO DIDN'T. HOW DO YOU ALLEVIATE PEOPLE'S FEARS OF GOING BACK TO WORK OR GOING BACK INTO THE WORKPLACE WHEN THEY DON'T KNOW WHETHER THEIR COWORKER GOT THE VACCINE WERE NOT? MARCIE, OR DR. FLUITT, YOU CAN START.

MARCIE: I WILL START THAT ONE IF THAT IS OK. I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT FOR US TO RECOGNIZE LISICKI FOR CAN SOCIAL ANXIETY HAS ON EVERYTHING THAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT TODAY, WHETHER IT IS WITH CHILDREN OR WITH ADULTS, RIGHT? WE HAVE ALL HAD SOME EXPERIENCE OF TRAUMA RELATED TO SO MANY TRANSITIONS OVER THIS PAST YEAR-PLUS. SO WITH THAT BEING SAID, I THINK, AGAIN, IT IS THE PRINCIPLE OF INFORMATION. IF YOU ARE AN EMPLOYEE, YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND WHERE YOUR ORGANIZATIONAL EXPECTATIONS ARE, RELATED TO THIS TRANSITION BACK INTO THE WORKPLACE. THERE IS GOING TO BE GREAT DISPARITY BETWEEN DIFFERENT BUSINESSES, DIFFERENT ORGANIZATIONS, AND WHAT THEIR EXPECTATIONS ARE. SO GET INFORMED. WHAT ARE THE EXPECTATIONS, AND HOW CAN YOU MAKE THAT TRANSITION SUCCESSFULLY? SOMETIMES IT MIGHT EVEN REQUIRE THAT WE THINK A LITTLE OUTSIDE THE BOX, AND IF YOUR ORGANIZATION OFFERS ACCESS TO EMPLOYEE ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS, YOU MIGHT WANT TO ACTUALLY WORK WITH WHAT WE CALL EAP. IF IT IS AVAILABLE. TO WORK THROUGH THOSE SOCIAL ANXIETIES THAT YOU MIGHT BE EXPERIENCING. OR TALK TO YOUR PEERS, BECAUSE I GUARANTEE YOU YOU ARE NOT ALONE. IN WHATEVER CONCERNS YOU ARE FEELING. HAVING THAT OPEN DIALOGUE AND BEING INFORMED AND FUELED WITH INFORMATION ABOUT WHAT THE REQUIREMENTS ARE IS GOING TO HELP YOU BE ABLE TO TAKE THOSE INCREMENTAL STEPS, AND HOPEFULLY YOU HAVE A PERIOD OF TRANSITION. IT IS NOT LIKE MONDAY YOU'RE BACK IN THE OFFICE 100%. A FULLY YOUR ORGANIZATION IS OFFERING SOME TRANSITION PLAN FOR YOU TO REORIENT YOURSELF.

ANNIE: I LOVE THE LAST PIECE YOU SAID ABOUT THE TRANSITION. I THINK THAT IS A CRUCIAL REMINDER BECAUSE, YOU KNOW, WE WANT TO WORK HARD, WHEN ONE TO GIVE IT ALWAYS GOT, THAT WE WANT TO GIVE IT ALL WE HAVE GOT, BUT YOU DON'T WANT TO GO FROM ZERO TO 60 OR WE COULD ALL BURN OUT. I WANT TO ASK YOU ABOUT THE BURNOUT. SOME OF US HAVE BEEN GOING IN AS PER USUAL THROUGHOUT THE PANDEMIC, HOLDING IT DOWN, DOING THE BEST WE CAN WHILE MAYBE OUR COLLEAGUES ARE WORKING FROM HOME. BUT THERE IS A SENSE OF GUILT THAT I THINK SOME PEOPLE PLACE ON THEMSELVES THAT, YOU KNOW, I CANNOT TAKE ANY TIME OFF, I CANNOT TAKE A MENTAL HEALTH DAY BECAUSE I HAVE TO GET THIS DONE, I HAVE TO GO INTO WORK. ANY INSIDER TIPS ON HOW TO DEAL WITH THAT SENSE OF GUILT, THAT, YEAH, YOU NEED TO TAKE A BREAK?

DR. FLUITT: I THINK FOR ME IT IS A REMINDER THAT YOU CANNOT POUR FROM AN EMPTY CUP. AS MUCH AS WE WANT TO BE THERE FOR OTHERS AND SUPPORT OTHERS AND JOURNEY WITH OTHERS, WE HAVE TO CHECK IN WITH OURSELVES. AS YOU CONTINUE TO GET OUT OF YOURSELF. IF YOU'RE NOT FINDING A WAY TO POUR BACK INTO, THEN YOU FIND YOURSELF DEPLETED. THE FEELINGS MAY SHIFT TO FEELINGS OF BEING OVERBURDENED OR FEELINGS OF ANGER, DISAPPOINTMENT THAT NOW SOMEONE HAS MADE YOU GET TO THIS POINT WHERE YOU'RE BURNT OUT. SO REALLY REMINDING OURSELVES COME ON YOUR QUESTION OF MENTAL HEALTH AND HOW WE GRAPPLE WITH ALL OF THAT, THAT MENTAL HEALTH IS JUST AS IMPORTANT AS PHYSICAL HEALTH, THAT WE REALLY DO HAVE TO LOOK AS OURSELVES -- AT OURSELVES AS WHOLE BEINGS AND NOT PARTS. REMINDING OURSELVES THAT IN ORDER FOR ME TO BE THE BEST I CAN BE, I HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF MYSELF. THAT IS NOT JUST ONLY PHYSICALLY, BUT MENTALLY AND SOCIALLY AND EMOTIONALLY. I THINK THAT IS THE FIRST THING TO OFFER, IS THAT, YES, THAT IS REAL. THAT GUILTY FEELING IS REAL. THE OVERBURDEN OF THE PANDEMIC IS REAL. ALL OF THESE FACTORS THAT NEED BE INDIVIDUALIZED TO YOUR OWN HOMES, THOSE ARE REAL THINGS. THESE ARE NOT FACETIOUS FEELINGS. HOWEVER, AS I NOW PREPARE TO TRANSITION BACK INTO WHAT IS MY NEW WORLD, I NEED TO TAKE CARE OF MYSELF, IN ORDER FOR ME TO BE THERE FOR OTHERS.

ANNIE: YOU KNOW, I THINK ALSO SOMETHING THAT IS TOP OF MIND -- THOSE ARE GREAT WINGS, DR. FLUITT, I LOVE IT. AS WE PREPARE TO GO BACK INTO WORK, SOME ARE FEELING UNSURE ABOUT THEIR POSITION AT WORK. MAYBE THEY ARE NOT FEELING MOTIVATED TO GET BACK INTO THE SWING OF THINGS. DR. FLUITT OR VALERIE OR MARCIE -- ANYBODY -- HOW CAN WE FEEL MORE SECURE AND MOTIVATED TO GET BACK INTO IT? ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE UNSURE ABOUT YOUR POSITION AT WORK. VALERIE, I WILL START THIS. I JUST THINK THAT -- NEW

VALERIE: I THINK THAT AT ONE POINT, AS WE GO BACK INTO THE WORKFORCE, MARCIE REFERENCED THE TRANSITION PERIOD. IF SOMEONE IS VACCINATED, THEY DON'T WANT TO GO BACK TO WORK IN THE OFFICE BECAUSE THEY FEEL LIKE I HAVE HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO REALLY BE AROUND MY FAMILY. I AM NOT IN RUSH-HOUR HOUR TRAFFIC. SO THEY ARE CONTEMPLATING, DO I WANT TO GO BACK INTO THAT OFFICE? I AM WORTHY, I'M VALUABLE, I'M AN ASSET, SO THEY SHOULD WORK WITH ME TO HAVE MORE TIME AT HOME WITH MY FAMILY, SO I'M REALLY HEARING A LOT OF THAT. MOST OF THEM, I'M FINDING THEY ARE NOT AS CONCERNED ABOUT POSITION, THEY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE TIME AND THE FLEXIBILITY WHEN THEY GO BACK. SO THEY HAVE GOTTEN -- MOST OF MY CLIENTS HAVE GOTTEN TRANSITION AT A DIFFERENT LEVEL, OR THEY HAVE CREATED A TRANSITION PLAN. BUT SOME EMPLOYEES ARE SAYING I AM WORKING HARDER AT HOME, WAY PAST THE NORMAL HOURS, AND THAT IS PROBLEMATIC BECAUSE I AM LISTENING TO A LOT OF PEOPLE -- THEY ARE ON THEIR COMPUTER, 9, 10, 11 HOURS A DAY. SO I SAY SLOW DOWN AND GIVE YOURSELF PERMISSION TO ENFORCE THAT BOUNDARY. SO WHEN THEY ARE THINKING OF GOING INTO AN OFFICE, IT IS MORE OF A CHALLENGE OF, I DON'T KNOW IF I WANT TO BE IN THE OFFICE FIVE DAYS A WEEK. BUT NOT BECAUSE OF COVID, BUT BECAUSE I HAVE DOWNTIME WITH MY FAMILY AND I AM CONNECTED. I'M ENJOYING THAT NEW CONNECTEDNESS, I FOUND. SO IT IS A VERY INTERESTING DYNAMIC. I HAVE NOT HAD A CLIENT REALLY -- REALLY POSE THE QUESTION ABOUT POSITION. IT IS MORE ABOUT MY TIME, AND IF I AM NOT GOING TO BE AFFORDED SOME TYPE OF HYBRID, I'M GOING TO LOOK ELSEWHERE. BECAUSE I WANT TO STAY PRESENT FOR MY FAMILY NOW, BECAUSE I AM ACTUALLY ENJOYING IT. MARCIE HAD SAID EARLIER ABOUT HOW PEOPLE ARE FINDING MORE ABOUT THEMSELVES, THE AWARENESS WITHIN THEMSELVES BECAUSE OF COVID. PEOPLE ARE REALIZING, I HAVE TO SUSTAIN. I NEED MONEY, BUT I ALSO WANT THESE RELATIONSHIPS THAT ARE MORE IMPORTANT THEN MAYBE I REALIZED THEY WERE FROM THE VERY BEGINNING. I'M SEEING A LOT OF AWARENESS AROUND THOSE TYPES OF THINGS.

MARCIE: IF I COULD JUST CHIME IN, I THINK IT REALLY SPEAKS TO OUR REPRO OR DOES A. WE ALWAYS IN PRINCIPLE NEW THAT OUR FAMILY WAS A THAT OUR REPRO REORGANIZATION -- OUR RE- PRIORITIZATION. WE ALWAYS IN PRINCIPLE NEW THAT OUR FAMILY WAS THAT IMPORTANT. EVEN IF THERE ARE SOME CONFLICTS , AND CHALLENGES WITH BOUNDARIES, LIKE WORKLIFE BALANCE LOOKS DIFFERENT WHEN YOU'RE WORKING FROM HOME. IF YOU ARE IN AN INDUSTRY WHERE THAT HAS BEEN SUCCESSFUL, OBVIOUSLY THE NEXT QUESTION WOULD BE WHY CAN'T I CONTINUE THIS? WHY DO I HAVE TO NOW TRAVEL THREE HOURS A DAY IN ORDER TO GO INTO AN OFFICE TO DO THE SAME THING. SO I THINK IT OFFERS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR EMPLOYEES TO HAVE CONVERSATIONS WITH EMPLOYERS.

VALERIE: DISCUSSION. MERCER CO. AND FOR EMPLOYERS, THINK DIFFERENTLY ABOUT WHAT THE WORKPLACE CAN LOOK LIKE. SO THAT WE CAN AFFORD PEOPLE A BETTER OPPORTUNITY TO HAVE A STRONGER WORKLIFE BALANCE.

ANNIE: IT IS INTERESTING THAT THE PANDEMIC HAS BROUGHT A LOT OF LOSS TO PEOPLE, BUT IT ALSO HAS BROUGHT CHANGE AND SHIFTING, NEW RULES, A NEW WAY OF LIFE COME AND THAT SPEAKS TO THAT PIECE ABOUT YOUR EMPLOYER, EMPLOYEE RELATIONSHIP, RECONFIGURING WHAT WE CAN DO MOVING FORWARD. ANOTHER PIECE OF THE PANDEMIC -- FOR MYSELF, I AM IN THE SANDWICH GENERATION. I ACTUALLY CARE FOR MY ELDERLY PARENTS. THEY ARE IN MY HOME. I HAVE A YOUNGER CHILD, AS I MENTIONED EARLIER. THROUGH THE PANDEMIC, I HAD BOTH ENDS OF THE SPECTRUM. MY PARENTS WERE TERRIFIED, AS MANY ELDERLY FOLKS WERE, OF GOING OUTSIDE. THEY DEVELOPED THIS FEAR OF GOING OUTSIDE, TOUCHING ANYTHING. THEY WERE WIPING DOWN GROCERIES. THAT HAS STUCK. MY PARENTS ARE STUBBORN, AND I KEEP TELLING THEM IT'S OK, WE'RE BACK TO BEING SOMEWHAT SAFE AGAIN. YOU DON'T HAVE TO DO ALL THIS. HOW CAN I HELP THEM AND CALM THEIR ANXIETY AND DE-ESCALATE?

MARCIE: I WILL GET THE CONVERSATION STARTED. I THINK IT IS REALLY THE SAME PRINCIPLE AS WHEN WE ARE THINKING ABOUT OUR CHILDREN AND THE TRANSITION MOVING FORWARD. IT IS REALLY ABOUT DOING THINGS INCREMENTALLY. WE CANNOT RIP THE BAND-AID OFF. THAT WOULD INVOKE TRAUMA AND ANXIETY AND MORE FEAR. IT IS REALLY ABOUT THINKING ABOUT, WHAT CAN WE DO INTENTIONALLY. LIKE TODAY, HOW ABOUT WE WALKED TO THE MAILBOX, OR LET'S GET IN THE CAR AND GO FOR A DRIVE TO THE PARK. AND DO SOME INCREMENTAL, INTENTIONAL ACTIVITIES THAT HELP PEOPLE REENGAGE IN SOME GOOD PRACTICES. AND THEN WITH CONFIDENCE, THEY WILL BE ABLE TO TAKE THE NEXT STEP. THEY MAY NOT BE READY TO GO TO THE GROCERY STORE TODAY, RIGHT? BUT MAYBE THEY ARE WILLING TO DRIVE WITH YOU WHEN YOU GO IN THE GROCERY STORE. IT IS THINKING ABOUT IT IN THOSE BABY STEPS WAYS THAT ARE GOING TO HELP PEOPLE FEEL MORE CONFIDENT ABOUT MOVING FORWARD.

VALERIE: I AGREE WITH THAT. I ALWAYS SAY VALIDATE THEIR CONCERNS. BE HONEST AND SAY I REALLY HEAR YOU. THEN, LIKE MARCIE SAID, DO THE BABY STEPS. ON MY SIDE, I JUST SAW MY MOTHER FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A YEAR AND A HALF, BECAUSE SHE DID NOT WANT ME TO COME HOME. SHE SAID, NO, I'M SCARED. THAT WAS REALLY -- THAT WAS A LOT. I JUST RETURNED FROM NORTH CAROLINA VISITING HER, VISITING WITH HER, AND IT HAS BEEN A YEAR AND A HALF. YES, I AM VACCINATED AND SHE WAS, TOO, BUT SHE WAS VERY, VERY SCARED. THE ONLY PERSON SHE WOULD LET IN HER HOUSE WAS MY SISTER, WHO LIVES 20 MINUTES AWAY, AND HER GRANDKIDS. BUT THAT FEAR WAS VERY REAL. MY MOM DID NOT WANT TO GO ANYWHERE, SAYING WE ARE INSIDE, WE ARE GOOD. SHE SAID I WILL GO CHECK THE MAILBOX TODAY SINCE YOU ARE HERE FOR THEM THAT WAS ABOUT IT. NOR SHE WILL ROLL THE RECYCLING TO THE DRIVEWAY. IT WAS HER COMFORT LEVEL. I TOLD HER I REALLY HEAR YOU, I UNDERSTAND. WE WANT TO ACKNOWLEDGE THEIR CONCERNS AND THEIR FEARS AND THEIR CHALLENGES BECAUSE THEY ARE REAL TO THEM.

ANNIE: I LIKE THAT, VALIDATE THEIR FEELINGS IN, AND THE INCREMENTAL STEPS. THAT IS HUGE. I KNOW THAT WAS ALSO A QUESTION FROM OUR PARTICIPANTS AS WELL. ANY FINAL THOUGHTS? ANYBODY WANT TO WEIGH IN ON ANYTHING OR ASK ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS?

BOBBY: IT'S INTERESTING, BECAUSE WE TALK ABOUT PARENTS. FORTUNATELY, MY MOTHER HAS THE OPPOSITE EFFECT. SHE CANNOT WAIT TO GET OUT. SO I HAD TO SLOW HER DOWN AND SAY, LOOK, YOU HAVE TO SLOW DOWN A LITTLE BIT BECAUSE SHE WAS RUNNING ALL OVER THE PLACE. BEAUTY SHOPPING, GETTING HER NAILS DONE. SHE'S 83 YEARS OLD. SO MAKE SURE YOU HAVE YOUR MASK ON, SLOW DOWN A LITTLE BIT, AND SO I GUESS IT JUST REALLY DEPENDS ON THE SUPPORT THAT YOU HAVE GIVEN YOUR PARENTS. BECAUSE MY MOTHER IS IN NEW YORK, SO I HAVEN'T SEEN MY MOTHER IN OVER A YEAR AND A HALF, BUT WE DO CALLS. IT IS THE SUPPORT THAT I HAVE GIVEN HER DURING THIS PANDEMIC ABOUT WHAT TO DO, HOW TO DO IT. THE PRECAUTIONS TO TAKE. AND SO SHE SAID, OK, I'M GOOD NOW. YOU GOT YOUR SHOT, I GOT MINE, WE ARE GOOD. IT DEPENDS ON HOW YOU PREPARE YOUR PARENTS DURING THIS PANDEMIC FOR WHEN THINGS OPEN UP.

ANNIE: BOBBY, I NEED YOUR MOM TO CALL MY MOM AND MAYBE ENCOURAGE HER, LET'S GO OUT AND GET OUR NAILS DONE AND OUR HAIR DONE. YOU KNOW, I JUST THING WE GAIN SO MUCH OUT OF THIS CONVERSATION, AND EVEN THE FACT THAT WE ARE HAVING THIS IS A HUGE STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION BECAUSE IT IS HARD. I THINK, YOU KNOW, IT IS REALLY THAT TIME, AS WE EMERGE FROM THE PANDEMIC, THAT IT IS A TIME TO STOP BEING ASHAMED OF NORMAL HUMAN STRUGGLES. BECAUSE IT IS TIME TO BE HAPPY. YOU KNOW, I THINK WE LIVE IN THIS SOCIAL MEDIA/TEXT WORLD. I CANNOT TELL YOU HOW THERAPEUTIC IT IS TO PICK UP A PHONE AND CALL A FRIEND AND JUST BE GOING OFF ABOUT THE DAY COME AND YOU FEEL LIKE -- I FEEL I CLEANS. -- I FEEL CLEANSED. YOU WILL HAVE GIVEN US SO MANY GREAT TIPS ON HOW TO NEVER GET THROUGH ALL OF THIS. THANK YOU SO MUCH. YOU KNOW, IT IS LIKE WE ARE SLOWLY TURNING THIS PAGE AND GETTING BACK TO A SENSE OF NORMALCY, BUT I THINK IT IS SO IMPORTANT TO REMIND PEOPLE THAT THE HEALTH MATTERS. HAPPINESS MATTERS. WE ARE ALL HUMAN. WE FEEL THE SAME EMOTIONS, AND IT CAN REALLY MAKE US SICK IF WE DON'T TALK ABOUT IT.

BOBBY: WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER COME AND EVERYONE IS GOING THROUGH THE SAME THING. -- WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER, AND EVERYONE IS GOING THROUGH THE SAME THING.

ANNIE: BOBBY, YOUR AUDIO SOUNDED A LITTLE FUNKY THERE. DO YOU WANT TO SAY IT AGAIN?

BOBBY: I SAID WE ARE ALL GOING THROUGH THIS TOGETHER AND EVERYONE IS GOING THROUGH THE SAME THING, AND WE CANNOT FORGET THAT, THAT EVERYONE IS GOING THROUGH THIS. EACH ONE CAN HELP ONE. IT TAKES A VILLAGE, SO WE HAVE TO BECOME THE VILLAGE TO HELP EACH OTHER OUT THROUGH THIS PANDEMIC. AS THINGS BECOME -- I WON'T SAY BACK TO NORMAL, BUT THE NEW NORMAL, BECAUSE IT WILL BE A NEW NORMAL FOR A WHILE -- WE JUST HAVE TO LOOK AT EACH OTHER AND SAY, OK, I GOT YOUR BACK, YOU'VE GOT MINE. LET'S GET THIS TOGETHER. LIKE I SAID -- LIKE YOU SAID, THE TIPS THAT OUR PANELISTS HAVE GIVEN US ARE BEYOND COMPARISON TO WHAT ANY -- CAN DO FOR US, AND THIS REALLY OPENS UP A GOOD DIALOGUE.

MARCIE: I WAS JUST GOING TO CONCLUDE WITH, JUST THAT AWARENESS OF THE MIND-BODY, THAT WE NEED TO BE DOING BODY SCANS, MENTAL SCANS, RECOGNIZING HOW EMOTIONS CAN VARY AND ALSO OUR STATE OF MIND AND BODY CAN CHANGE AND FLUCTUATE, BASED UPON THE SITUATION ALSO. IT IS IMPORTANT TO THINK ABOUT THAT.

ANNIE: ONE MORE QUESTION THAT I DID HAVE FOR ANYONE -- I THINK IT IS NORMAL -- I THINK IT IS NORMAL -- TO FEEL UNMOTIVATED AT TIMES, YOU FEEL LIKE WHAT IS GOING ON HERE, I DON'T FEEL MOTIVATED, I'M JUST STRUGGLING. HOW DO YOU KNOW BETWEEN -- THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A NORMAL FEELING OF BEING SAD AND UNMOTIVATED TO REALLY DOING THAT SELF-EXAMINATION, I NEED SOME HELP HERE.

DR. FLUITT: I THINK THAT IS WHAT I WAS GOING TO OFFER AS NEXT STEPS OR FUTURE STEPS, JUST FIGURING OUT WHEN IT IS TIME TO GET SUPPORT THAT IS BEYOND WHAT IT IS THAT YOU HAVE BEEN DOING ON A NORMAL BASIS. SO I THINK ONE OF THE WAYS IN WHICH WE KNOW IS HOW IT IS THAT IT SHOWS UP. SO IT MAY SHOW UP IN OUR SLEEP, IN TERMS OF YOUR SLEEPING TOO MUCH OR TOO LESS, IN THE APPETITE, MAKING SURE WE ARE EATING RIGHT. THAT PEOPLE GOING TO ISOLATION MODE WHERE THEY DON'T FEEL AS CONNECTED TO OTHER PEOPLE, OR THEY DETACH THEMSELVES FROM OTHER PEOPLE AND DECLINE THINGS THEY USUALLY WOULD FIND FUN. OFTENTIMES WE WOULD SEE IT, BUT OTHER PEOPLE AROUND US WOULD SEE IT. AND PAY ATTENTION TO IT BECAUSE THEY KNOW HOW WE USUALLY OPERATE. AND WE MAY NOTICE A DECLINE IN SEVERAL THINGS, AND I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT TO HAVE THE CONVERSATION AND SAY, ARE YOU OK? WOULD YOU LIKE SOME SUPPORT? DO YOU THINK MAYBE IT WOULD BE BENEFICIAL TO TALK TO A CLINICIAN OR SOMEONE TO PROCESS WHAT IS HAPPENING FOR YOU? BECAUSE WE ARE ALL GOING TO REENTER THIS WORLD AS IT IS TODAY, WITH THINGS THAT WE ARE CARRYING INTO IT. RIGHT? SO WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE LARGER PICTURE OF THE PANDEMIC, BUT SO MUCH TO YOUR POINT, ANNIE, HAS HAPPENED SINCE ARCHED WHEN HE 20. THAT WE STILL HAVE NOT HAD -- SINCE MARCH 2020. I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT TO KNOW THAT YOUR JOURNEY BACK INTO THIS NEW EXPERIENCE WILL BE DIFFERENT FROM THE NEXT PERSON. WHILE WE ARE ALL IN IT TOGETHER, OUR EXPERIENCES ARE DIFFERENT AND THAT'S OK. SO FINDING UNIQUE SUPPORT IS GOING TO BE REALLY KEY. SO PAY ATTENTION TO YOURSELF, PAYING ATTENTION TO HOW IT IS THAT YOU ARE NOW INTERACTING WITH PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT CONCERNED WITH BEING INTERACTIVE WITH PEOPLE, AND JUST WITH THAT ACKNOWLEDGMENT OF WHERE YOU ARE AND BEING OK AND HAVING THAT HONEST OUTLOOK.

BOBBY: VALERIE, LAST WORDS HE ?

VALERIE: THE ONLY THING I WOULD ADD IS GIVE YOURSELF PERMISSION. WE DON'T GIVE A SELF PERMISSION. WE WAIT FOR OTHERS TO VALIDATE, TO FEEL HOWEVER YOU FEEL. NOW YOU SAY I NEED MORE, LIKE SHE WAS SAYING, I NEED MORE. I NEED TO TALK WITH SOMEONE, AND GIVE YOURSELF THAT PERMISSION. THAT COMES FROM SLOWING DOWN AND CHECKING IN.

BOBBY: I THINK THIS HAS BEEN AWESOME. I BELIEVE WE ARE GETTING READY TO CLOSE OUT, BUT I JUST WANT TO THANK ALL OF YOU FOR YOUR INPUT, YOUR ADVICE. I WANT TO GIVE YOU ALL A HAND OF APPLAUSE. GIVING YOU ALL APPLAUSE FOR SUCH A GREAT JOB. MARCIE FAIRBANKS, VALERIE BROWN, DR. FLUITT. AWESOME JOB. AND IT IS REALLY -- IT REALLY GIVES PEOPLE A CHANCE TO UNDERSTAND THAT THERE IS SOMEONE OUT THERE FOR THEM TO TALK TO, RESOURCES TO GO TO. AND THAT THEY SHOULD NOT BE AFRAID TO SAY, LOOK, I HAVE A PROBLEM. I'M GOING THROUGH SOMETHING, I NEED SOME HELP. ANNIE, I'M GOING TO THROW IT BACK TO YOU.

ANNIE: YOU KNOW, I THINK YOU SAID IT BEST. I ALSO WANT TO GIVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO OUR PANELISTS -- I FEEL LIKE I HAVE GAINED A VILLAGE, I'VE GOT MARCIE, DR. FLUITT, AND VALERIE NOW AS PART OF MY VILLAGE, SO I WANT TO GIVE THAT OPPORTUNITY TO THE PARTICIPANTS AS WELL. IF YOU GUYS WANT TO TAKE A QUICK SECOND TO TALK ABOUT HOW PEOPLE CAN REACH OUT TO YOU AFTER THIS EVENT.

MARCIE: THAT WOULD BE GREAT. SPECIFICALLY FOR GREEK SUPPORT, REALLY TRAINED AND QUALIFIED GRIEF COUNSELORS, -- FOR GRIEF SUPPORT, THERE ARE REALLY TRAINED AND QUALIFIED GRIEF COUNSELORS TO OFFER SUPPORT GROUPS THAT ARE CURRENTLY BEING OFFERED SOON. AS WE TRANSITION TO RETURNING TO IN PERSON. WE HAVE A CALL CENTER THAT I WANTED TO KIND OF PUT OUT THERE FOR EVERYONE TO CALL, AND THAT NUMBER IS 844-4-GRIEVE. 447-4383 IS THE NUMBER TO CALL. YOU WILL CONNECT WITH OUR GRIEF SUPPORT INTAKE SPECIALISTS, AND THEY WILL IDENTIFY THROUGH THAT CONVERSATION WITH YOU WHAT YOUR GOALS ARE, AND THEN EITHER LINK TO OUR RESOURCES OR IF WE ARE NOT AT THE RIGHT STARTING POINT, HELP CONNECT YOU TO EXTERNAL RESOURCES THAT MIGHT BE BETTER SUITED FOR YOUR SPECIFIC SITUATION. I WOULD ENCOURAGE YOU TO CALL TODAY. WE DO ALSO HAVE AN UPCOMING WORKSHOP THAT IS BEING HELD THIS SATURDAY, FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE WHAT WE CALL NEWLY GRIEVED. SO THEY HAVE HAD A DEATH OF A LOVED ONE IN RECENT TIMES, AND THIS COULD BE THE STARTING POINT FOR SUPPORT. SOMETIMES IT CAN FEEL DAUNTING TO THINK ABOUT ENTERING INTO A ONE-ON-ONE RELATIONSHIP WITH A COUNSELOR. THIS CAN BE KIND OF THAT TRANSITION. CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE AT CAPITALCARING.ORG. AND LOOK AT OUR DIFFERENT WORKSHOP OPTIONS. SPEAK TO ONE OF OUR INTAKE SPECIALISTS TODAY.

DR. FLUITT: UNFORTUNATELY I AM NOT TAKING ANY PRIVATE CLIENTS RIGHT NOW, BUT IF YOU HAVE A STUDENT ENROLLED AT HOWARD UNIVERSITY -- UNDERGRADUATE, GRADUATE, OR PROFESSIONAL -- AND IS IN NEED OF SUPPORT, YOU CAN REACH OUT TO THE UNIVERSITY COUNSELING SURFACE. WE PROVIDE MENTAL SUPPORT TO OVER 10,000 STUDENTS PLUS AT HOWARD AND SUPPORT THEM THROUGH THEIR MATRICULATION AT HOWARD UNIVERSITY. SO IT IS GOING TO THE WEBSITE, HOWARD.EDU, TYPE IN THE COUNSELING SERVICE. CONNECT WITH US. WE ARE STILL 100% VIRTUAL AT THIS POINT. HE ALSO HAVE A CRISIS LINE THAT IS 24 HOURS, AND WORKING ON WEEKENDS AND HOLIDAYS WHEN THE UNIVERSE IS CLOSED. WE TAKE MENTAL HEALTH VERY SERIOUSLY AT HOWARD UNIVERSITY. PLEASE, REACH OUT TO US. WE ARE HERE FOR YOU.

VALERIE: I CAN BE REACHED AT VALERIEBROWNCOACHING.COM. WE HAVE A CADRE OF COACHES TO SUPPORT LIFE THROUGH MOVING, CHALLENGING TIMES, TO SUPER YOU THROUGH ANY CHALLENGES YOU MAY HAVE. YOU CAN EMAIL ME DIRECTLY AT INFO@VALERIEBROWN.COM.

ANNIE: THANK YOU SO MUCH, LADIES. BOBBY, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING WITH US AS WELL. WHUR RADIO, IT HAS BEEN A BLAST, AND BEING A PART OF THIS. IT IS A GREAT CONVERSATION TO HAVE COME AND HOPEFULLY WE WILL HAVE MORE. ALSO, A BIG SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSOR AT CAPITAL CARING HEALTH, WHO HAS A SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR US. PLEASE HELP ME WELCOME LAURA BRINKER, THE VICE PRESIDENT FOR PHILANTHROPY AT CAPITAL CARING HEALTH. TAKE IT AWAY.

LAURA: THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH. THIS TOWN HALL WAS INCREDIBLY IMPACTFUL, INFORMATIVE, AND INSPIRATIONAL. IF THERE IS ONE KEY THING I WOULD LIKE EVERYONE TO KNOW, IS THAT NO FAMILY OR PERSON IN OUR REGION SHOULD EVER FEEL LIKE THEY NEED TO GRIEVE ALONE. THAT WAS DEFINITELY A KEY POINT FROM EVERYONE ON THE PANEL. SO AT CAPITAL CARING HEALTH, AS MARCIE SHARED EARLIER, OUR PROFESSIONAL GRIEF COUNSELORS OFFER A VARIETY OF SERVICES THAT ARE ABSOLUTELY FREE. THAT IS ANOTHER POINT I WANT TO DRILL IN. ABSOLUTELY FREE TO ANYONE WHO HAS EXPERIENCED A LOSS, WHETHER THE LOSS OF A FAMILY MEMBER, A NEIGHBOR, A COWORKER. WE OFFER A VARIETY OF SESSIONS THAT ARE EITHER FAMILY OR INDIVIDUAL THAT PROVIDE THE CAREFUL COUNSELING THAT CHILDREN OR ADULTS NEED. AS MERCY MENTIONED EARLIER, THERE IS A CONTACT NUMBER AS WELL AS THE WEBSITE. THAT FROM THE BREAK-IN IS 844-GRIEVE. 844-GRIEVE. IN THE CAPITAL CARING WEBSITE IS A GREAT RESOURCE. AS A COMMUNITY-BASED ORGANIZATION, IF YOU FEEL INSPIRED TO GIVE, TO EXPAND THE REACH SO THAT NO ONE IN OUR REGION FEELS ALONE TO THE GRIEVING PROCESS, GO TO CAPITALCARING.ORG/GIVE. THANK YOU.

ANNIE: THANKS SO MUCH. THANK YOU AGAIN, EVERYBODY, FOR PARTICIPATING. WE FULLY DISPLAY THAT THERE ARE -- THERE IS HELP OUT THERE, RESOURCES OUT THERE. AS WE CONCLUDE, WE WILL KEEP SOME IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON YOUR SCREEN. BE SURE TO TAKE A FEW MINUTES TO WRITE IT DOWN, MAYBE TAKE A PICTURE OF IT, REFERENCE IT. WE ARE GOING TO LEAVE THAT UP FOR A FEW MINUTES. THANK YOU AGAIN, EVERYONE, FOR PARTICIPATING COME AND HAVE A WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY. THANK YOU.