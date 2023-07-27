Mosquitoes with West Nile virus trapped in these parts of Maryland

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Mosquitos in Anne Arundel County have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), according to health officials. West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, the CDC said.
The Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced that mosquitoes trapped in two parts of their county tested positive for WNV on July 11. These were the first WNV-positive mosquitos in Anne Arundel County this year, according to officials.
At this time, no human cases have been reported in Anne Arundel County.
Beyond Anne Arundel, officials say mosquitos trapped in Bowie, Maryland, in Prince George's County, have also tested positive for the virus.
WNV is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can then spread WNV to humans and other animals when they bite.
Most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms like headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea, and fatigue.
Here are some tips from the health department to avoid being bitten by mosquitos.
- Remove standing water. Emptying out water that collects in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots will prevent mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.
- Keep all swimming pools chlorinated and filtered. Backyard ponds should include fish to control mosquito larvae.
- Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.
- Wear long sleeves and pants. Create a barrier to mosquito bites by covering up.
- Consider using EPA-registered repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.