Mosquitoes with West Nile virus trapped in these parts of Maryland

Mosquitoes in Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County tested positive, according to health officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Mosquitos in Anne Arundel County have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), according to health officials. West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, the CDC said.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced that mosquitoes trapped in two parts of their county tested positive for WNV on July 11. These were the first WNV-positive mosquitos in Anne Arundel County this year, according to officials.

At this time, no human cases have been reported in Anne Arundel County.

Beyond Anne Arundel, officials say mosquitos trapped in Bowie, Maryland, in Prince George's County, have also tested positive for the virus.

WNV is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can then spread WNV to humans and other animals when they bite.

Most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms like headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea, and fatigue.

Here are some tips from the health department to avoid being bitten by mosquitos.