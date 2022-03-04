For 23 years, doctors at Children's National Hospital treated this man for HIV. Now, he's undetectable

Greg Jones was born HIV positive. His mother died from AIDS when he was just two years old.

WASHINGTON — The pediatric HIV program at Children's National Hospital was one of the first in the country. Over the last 30 years, that team has helped many patients, including Greg Jones.

Jones was born HIV positive. For the last 23 years, Children's National doctors have treated him for the disease.

"I didn't really understand what HIV was. As the years went on, doctors started to explain what it was and how it would affect my life," said Jones.

Jones contracted HIV from his mother, who died from AIDS when he was just two years old. Decades later, there are less than 50 cases nationwide of children who acquire HIV from their mothers.

"The U.S. as a nation is very close to eliminating mother-to-child transmission, however in our area, we still saw two cases of transmission in 2019," said Natella Rahkmanina, Director of the Pediatric HIV Program at Children's National Hospital.

For Jones, the many advancements in fighting this disease mean a lot. It has allowed him to go from several medications to just one. Twenty-three years after first being diagnosed, he is now considered undetectable. An accomplishment he credits to both his doctors and his father.

"My dad was a single father and played a huge part in making sure that I took my medicine when I had to take it," he said.

March 7 marks the end of a crucial chapter in his life. It is the day Jones will have his final appointment with his doctors at Children's National Hospital. They have treated him for the last 23 years, allowing him to live a normal, healthy life.