Maryland church working to fight HIV stereotypes

Solid Rock Full Gospel Baptist Church formed a support group for its members living with HIV.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — For years, there has been a stigma around getting an HIV diagnosis. There are many organizations working right now to fight that stigma and to educate the public about the disease.

In Prince George's County, that effort is coming from a place that has long been reluctant to talk about HIV. The church.

The congregation at Solid Rock Full Gospel Baptist church is tight knit. Many of the families have been here for decades. That includes Minister Linda H. Scruggs.

Her role at the church is preaching, and healing. Minister Scruggs has been living with HIV for more than 30 years.

"I was diagnosed at a time where churches were reluctant to embrace and address HIV. I chose to disclose to my pastor within months of my diagnosis and he immediately embraced me," said Sruggs.

Since that day, her church has been focused on HIV education and awareness. Right now Prince George's County leads the state of Maryland in new HIV cases. Part of efforts to change that, include Solid Rock Baptist Church.

Twice a month the church's S.O.S. group meets. It stands for 'Strengthening our Souls.' The group connects those living with the disease to the proper support and health resources.

"It's also for the people who are impacted by HIV. Someone's mother, someone's sister, someone's partner. How transmission happens isn't the issue of the church. The issue of the church is people's hearts, people's souls. How do we give people strength and renewed hope? That's what our job is," said Scruggs.

In April, church leaders plan to meet with 15 other pastors in Prince George's County to talk about starting similar support groups in their churches. They will also give them the tools they need to better support members in their congregation impacted by HIV.