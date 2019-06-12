SUITLAND, Md. — Beltway Church of Christ in Suitland, Maryland has set up a mobile clinic on their property to provide free health services to those who need it.

The church has teamed up with Remote Area Medical (RAM), a non-profit provider of mobile clinics to provide dental, vision, and medical care for underserved or uninsured people who can not afford a doctor in the Suitland area.

The mobile clinic opened it's doors at 6 a.m. on Friday with services that include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, flu shots, and general medical exams.



"We are glad to be headed to Suitland to provide care for those in need in the D.C. community," said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. "RAM will continue to help fill the gaps for those who don't have access to a dentist or eye doctor because they can't afford one."

Data from the U.S. Census shows that in 2018 approximately 11.5% of the Suitland area population was living in poverty



The church originally had the services available to those who stood in line by midnight to grab a numbered ticket to gain entrance. Now, they extended the services to walk-in status on Friday. According to a church spokesperson, they’re capable of providing services for hundreds of people.

Free medical clinic at Beltway Church of Christ

Mikea Turner, WUSA9

The clinic will be held at the Beltway Church of Christ located at 6000 Davis Boulevard. All services are available to the public and no ID is required.

If you missed the event on Friday, you can also have a chance at the free services on Saturday.

In 2019, RAM has held clinics in Tennessee, Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and the Bahamas.

For more information about RAM's mobile clinics click here or call 865-579-1530.

RELATED: After child's death, Prince George's County schools move to ensure every kid can get free dental and vision care

RELATED: What you can do if your SNAP benefits will be cut

RELATED: Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.