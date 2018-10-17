WASHINGTON -- People in 29 states including Maryland and Virginia have fallen ill to a mysterious strain of salmonella, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

The new CDC alert said tests showed the strain of bacteria is resistant to multiple types of antibiotics. The exact source is not clear, but the CDC said "many types of raw chicken products from a variety of sources" are contaminated.

"The outbreak strain of Salmonella Infantis is present in live chickens and in many types of raw chicken products, indicating it might be widespread in the chicken industry," said the CDC investigation notice.

The CDC said there have been 92 reported cases nationwide, requiring 21 people to be hospitalized. Those who fell ill reported diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

CDC records showed that two people became infected in Maryland and another two in Virginia. The salmonella outbreak has been seen the most in Pennsylvania with 11 reported cases.

The agency stressed that it has not recommended that you avoid chicken and has not directed stores to stop selling it, but underscored the need to handle chicken carefully and to cook it thoroughly to avoid becoming infected.

