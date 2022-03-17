Mary Washington's 'Wellness Program' supports those living with HIV

According to Mary Washington Healthcare officials, 60% of the Wellness Program's HIV patients are age 50 and up.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — For decades, Mary Washington Healthcare has provided support for those living with HIV. The hospital's Wellness Program for HIV/AIDS has a number of resources for those living with and recently diagnosed with the disease.

The program serves all age groups, but officials say more than 60% of its HIV patients are at least 50 years old. That age group is a testament to how long people are living with HIV, but also the number of new cases in that age group as well.

"At least 17% of new diagnoses in HIV positive cases this year are those agest 50 and over," said Erika Robinson, Infectious Disease Nurse Practitioner of the MWHC Wellness Program.

HIV still has a lot of stigma around it. The mission of the MWHC Wellness Program and Ryan White Grant is to educate the community that no one is exempt from the disease. Years ago the focus was on the LGBTQ population, but now new cases are across the board in all demographics.

"No matter what age, race, gender or sexual orientation. There's no specific mold for somebody who's diagnosed with HIV," said Jessica Bedwell, MWHC Wellness Program Director.

The program, funded through the Ryan White Grant helps the underserved community gain access to expensive medications. The healthcare providers focus on everything from home HIV tests, treatment, prevention and even emotional support.