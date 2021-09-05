Loudoun County Sheriff issues warning after overdoses involving counterfeit Percocet

The sheriff’s office is issuing a warning after two recent fatal overdose cases in Loudoun County involved suspected counterfeit prescription pills.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to the public after two people experienced fatal overdoses after consuming what is suspected to be counterfeit prescription pills.

Health officials in Frederick County, Maryland issued a similar warning Friday after receiving reports of non-fatal overdoses involving counterfeit prescription drugs, including opiates such as Percocet, M30, other prescription opiates and Xanax.

In the past two weeks, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has conducted two death investigations that are preliminarily believed to involve street-level Percocet.

Both investigations are pending toxicology and it is unclear if the cases in Loudoun County are connected to the reported overdoses in Maryland.

“Any counterfeit prescription pills purchased online or on the streets may can contain Fentanyl or other cutting agents. These substances, when added to the counterfeit pills, can easily and quickly cause death,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman via press release.

“Fentanyl or its derivatives can unintentionally be inhaled through the nose or mouth. Even trace amounts can result in severe adverse reactions putting those exposed to the drug in danger, including the public,” the press release went on to specify.