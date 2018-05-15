WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In the United States, 700 to 900 moms die from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth every year.

Moms in The District are twice as likely to die from pregnancy-related problems as they are on average nationally.

WUSA9 is taking a closer look at moms who have passed in the D.C. area.

Latisha Nicholson

Latisha Nicholson died of heart failure in her bathtub just days after giving birth. She was discovered by her oldest son. Her family is convinced she needed much better post-natal care. Her friend, Kim Harvey, lives in Southeast and has adopted two of Nicholson’s children, including the infant.

Lisa Swinton McLaughlin

Lisa Swinton McLaughlin was a lawyer, doctor and an executive with the American Red Cross. The Gaithersburg resident always wanted to have babies, and finally got pregnant at the age of 56 through in vitro fertilization with donor eggs and sperm.

Lisa Swinton McLaughlin and her husband, Mike McLaughlin.

She was in the hospital for a month on bed rest before giving birth to twins, Jordan and Dylan, on December 27, 2014. Despite severe pain, the doctors sent her home on New Year’s Eve. Within days she was dead from sepsis. Her husband, Mike McLaughlin, said harried doctors failed to notice that they had nicked her bowel when they performed a Caesarian section. But he never took any legal action against the hospital or the doctors. McLaughlin is now raising Jordan and Dylan alone. He’s 70, and the boys are four now. He moved back home to Omaha, where he has family and it’s cheaper to raise the boys.

Lisa Swinton McLaughlin's twin boys.

Shawnnise Baten

Shawnnise Baten died on Memorial Day, 2014. She’d given birth to her fourth child, Kaylyn, by Caesarian section. She lost a lot of blood from a hemorrhage and died of cardiac arrest.

Shawnnise Baten and her family.

Her mother, Michelle Baten has won a lawsuit against the hospital and the doctor who cared for her daughter. She is now raising her Kaylyn and three of her other children, in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Shawnnise Baten's baby.

