WASHINGTON - The D.C. Department of Health is investigating after a resident at Ingleside at Rock Creek Retirement Community was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by breathing in a mist or vapor containing Legionella bacteria.

Officials said it's almost never from person-to-person. They add that not everyone who is exposed to the bacteria gets sick, but there are groups of people, like the elderly, those who smoke, or people with weakened immune systems, who might be at a higher risk of getting an infection.

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease can include fever, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, muscle aches, and headaches. It can be treated with antibiotics.

DC health officials, along with Ingleside staff, are working closely with DC Water and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate how the infection occurred.

Ingleside was told to implement full water restrictions until filters are installed.

© 2018 WUSA