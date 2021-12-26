Hospitals struggle with blood shortage as Red Cross calls for donors

Some hospitals are as low as one day away from running out of life-saving blood, the Red Cross says.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A holiday hardship made worse by the pandemic: While blood banks often see low donation rates this time of year, they’re warning we are in the midst of a dangerous blood supply shortage.

"I've been doing it for years and years, so it’s a little part I can do to try to help people," said James Lynch of Mt. Rainier, Maryland.

Lynch received his 4-gallon pin from the Red Cross in August, honoring him for having donated more than 3 times the amount of blood in a single adult over the years (the average adult has 1.2 to 1.5 gallons of blood in their body.)

The morning after the holiday, it’s fairly quiet at the Dr. Charles Drew Blood Donation center in Northwest D.C. except for faithful donors like Lynch who take time to come three times a year.

"I just think you should do it, there's a big need for it," said Lynch. "At some point you might need it. If me and my family need it, I think we could call on them and say hey look we need some help and I've been there to help you."

But donation centers also need new donors. In a time when hospitals are already under pressure, they’re also running dangerously low on blood supply.

Many are less than one day away from running out, according to the Red Cross.

It’s already affecting care by changing treatments and surgeries.

"The thing to remember is the need for blood is constant whether or not we’re in a pandemic situation," said Anthony Jones, communications manager for the Red Cross DMV. "There's always going to be a need for blood to help cancer patients, women experiencing complicated childbirth and trauma patients."

The Red Cross says all the donors walking into donate are so valuable because this time of year traditionally has a low blood supply,