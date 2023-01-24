Hospitals still full despite COVID cases falling

One pandemic related problem at hospitals is not getting any better.

WASHINGTON — There is a lot of good news in the COVID stats right now - especially compared to this time last year. But, one pandemic-related problem at hospitals is not getting any better.

First, the good news.

The warnings of a so-called 'tripledemic' of RSV, COVID, and Flu viruses no longer apply. Doctors say that passed when RSV peaked late last year.

Holiday COVID cases seemed to have peaked, too, in the D.C. region over the past ten days or so.

And, COVID cases are way down from this time last year.

As of right now, Maryland hospitals have about 600 COVID patients state-wide, and there are around 800 in Virginia. In January 2022, both states had roughly 3,500 daily COVID patients.



"But that doesn't mean that our hospitals are out of the woods," and that's the bad news, said Bob Atlas President and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association. "We've got front end issues, back end issues, and issues in the middle, which is where the hospitals lie," Atlas said.

First, flu cases are still up. And staffing levels are still down - across the healthcare system.

At the same time, Atlas says more people are seeking care - some for issues they put off during the pandemic, some for issues caused by it.

"People's mental health has been affected and in ways that are yet to be really fully understood. And that is showing up in our hospitals," he said.

Which all adds up to crowded hospitals.

Across the region, while COVID cases have dropped occupancy rates at many hospitals have stayed high. In Maryland, Atlas says 92% of available beds are full.

"We hope that that will work its way through the system," Atlas said of some of the recent surges in demand. "But, we're also pretty sure that life is not going to be back to pre-COVID times ever."

Both Maryland and Virginia are trying to recruit more people to work in healthcare. But, that's a long-term fix.

In the meantime, pre-pandemic Atlas said Maryland hospitals spent about $125 million annually on so-called traveling nurses and other contract workers to fill staffing shortages. Now, Atlas said, Maryland hospitals are spending four to five times more for those stop-gap workers.