HIV social support group plans to relaunch after COVID pandemic shutdown

For two years, HOPE DC was forced to stop its social events because of the coronavirus pandemic. Next month, the group is planning its first gathering since 2020.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — HOPE DC is an organization that started during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. HOPE stands for 'Health Options & Positive Energy.' In the 1980s, the organizers set out to create a safe, social space for its members.

"Back in those days, there wasn't much support. The dark days of the AIDS crisis. That's how it formed, and this is way before the internet so word of mouth was very important.

Jimmy Garza is HOPE DC's current vice president.

"We want to foster a mutual support in a social setting. We have brunches, house parties and go to museums," said Garza. "We've been doing this for over 30 years and in 2020 we just locked the door."

Like so many other organizations, the group was forced to stop its events because of the COVID pandemic. Next month, for the first time in two years, they plan to have a soft reopening.

"To be in a social setting is extremely paramount. To be able to talk with somebody who knows what you're going through. It shows you that you're not alone," said Garza.

For HOPE DC the focus has mainly been on gay men, but Garza says HIV is impacting every demographic, and they welcome anyone who needs support.

"People are still coming down with HIV, so it's very important that we get out there and start hitting those people," he said.

The organization has many resources available to its members and those interested in joining. There is a hotline and a private Facebook group for people to join for support.