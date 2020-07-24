'I was really overwhelmed' | How to help children cope with the pandemic

Therapists say children need to socialize for their mental health.

WASHINGTON — The quarantine has not been easy for 10-year-old Raven Smith. But she’s working through her fears and anxiety by drawing and writing in her gratitude journal.

“This one is my gratitude entries from yesterday,” she said holding up her journal, “I said I'm thankful for my mom, because she helps me, and she tries to make me happy during quarantine.”

Raven's mom, Ayanna Smith, not only got her daughter the journal, but therapy sessions with a school counselor as well.

“She just came out one day and said that she felt very overwhelmed by the quarantine -- those were her exact words,” Smith recalled, “I realized that there may be a need to dig deeper into what she was feeling and why and how it was impacting her emotionally.”



The disruption to her routine took a toll on Raven.

“I can't really go all the places I used to go, and it's just not what I'm used to, so it's kind of overwhelming and it's kind of just sad in general too,” Raven said. “I miss my friends and talking to people and not having to stand so far apart.”

Licensed social worker Penelope Griffith said now is not the time to be afraid of seeking out help.

"You need someone to talk to and help you navigate all the changes you’re going through," Griffith said.

Griffith said children could be mimicking their parents' fears, so it’s important for adults to get the support they need.

“My strongest suggestion is to talk to family and friends and talk to kids," she said. "There has to be a shift and parents need to think outside of the box and be strategic about that thinking."

She explained that parents should create a quarantine bubble and through social distancing and mask-wearing, allow their children to play with a handful of friends to help give them the support and socialization they need.

As for Raven’s plan, she’s spending time with friends outdoors, talking with family and writing in her gratitude journal.

“Find somebody to talk to even if you can't describe with a word or a feeling how you feel," Raven said. "Talk to somebody about what's going on. It really helps."