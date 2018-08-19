Measles is one of the leading causes of death for children. Around 450 die every day around the world from it. Most are not vaccinated.

Halfway through 2018, 107 cases have hit Washington DC and 21 states. That’s only a few shy from all of the previous year. In 2017, 118 people from 15 states and the District were reported to have measles.

From January 1 through July 14, the CDC recorded 107 measles patients living in Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and the District of Columbia.

With school starting health officials worry about the spread of measles in schools.

Almost every newborn in the last 60 years has been vaccinated. Therefore, the chances of getting it are low. Still, the disease can be deadly.

So what is the disease and how can you keep a look out for it?

It is a lot more common in other countries and travelers continue to bring the disease into the United States. Measles is a childhood infection caused by a virus. The thing is symptoms do not show up until 10 to 14 days after someone has gotten it. Usually, it is cold symptoms like a fever, sore throat and dry cough. What’s different is the tiny white spots and skin rash.

The infection can last two to three weeks.

So how is it passed on?

Basically, someone coughs or sneezes and other people breathe it in. The virus can stay contagious on a surface for several hours.

For prevention, the main things are keeping yourself or your children away from others who have the infection. The Department of Health says getting immunized is the best way to keep the illness from spreading. But that’s where doctors lose some people.

The National Institutes of Health did a study on why most parents refuse or delay vaccinations. The reasons vary but most parents claim religious reasons, personal beliefs, or health and safety concerns.

In DC, Maryland, and Virginia no child can go to school without immunizations unless they are approved to because of religious and/or philosophical reasons.

It is recommended that children receive the vaccine in two doses. One between 12 months and 15 months and the second between the ages of 4 and 6 years old.

