RESTON, Va. — WUSA9 wants to help you take care of your health this month by offering information and free screenings in Reston,Va., because your Health Matters. Come join us!

We're hosting a free health expo with Reston Hospital Center and the YMCA Fairfax County Reston.

Want to participate in our free screenings?

Come to the YMCA Fairfax County Reston at 12196 Sunset Hills Road in Reston, Va. between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Here is a list of the free screenings:

Blood Pressure Checks

BMI

Glucose

Easy Rider Cycle Class

Fitness Classes

Healthy Cooking Demo

Weight Loss Services

Diabetes Education

Chest Pain/Heart Health

Stroke

Stop the Bleed/1st Aid Training

CPR Education and Demonstrations

Want to sign up? Email the following information to healthmatters@wusa9.com

Name

Email

Cellphone number

City, State, Zip Code

Which session: morning or afternoon?

Which screenings?

