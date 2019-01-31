RESTON, Va. — WUSA9 wants to help you take care of your health this month by offering free screenings for your heart in Reston,Va. We would love for you to join us!
We're hosting a free health expo with Reston Hospital Center and the YMCA Fairfax County Region.
Want to participate in our free heart screening?
Come to the YMCA Fairfax County Reston at 12196 Sunset Hills Road in Reston, Va. between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7.
Here is a list of additional free screenings:
- Blood Pressure Checks
- BMI
- Glucose
- Easy Rider Cycle Class
- Fitness Classes
- Healthy Cooking Demo
- Weight Loss Services
- Diabetes Education
- Chest Pain/Heart Health
- Stroke
- Stop the Bleed/1st Aid Training
- CPR Education and Demonstrations
Want to sign up? Email the following information to ddyer@wusa9.com:
- Name
- Cellphone number
- City, State, Zip Code
- Which session: morning or afternoon?
- Which screenings?
