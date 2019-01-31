RESTON, Va. — WUSA9 wants to help you take care of your health this month by offering free screenings for your heart in Reston,Va. We would love for you to join us!

We're hosting a free health expo with Reston Hospital Center and the YMCA Fairfax County Region.

Want to participate in our free heart screening?

Come to the YMCA Fairfax County Reston at 12196 Sunset Hills Road in Reston, Va. between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Here is a list of additional free screenings:

Blood Pressure Checks

BMI

Glucose

Easy Rider Cycle Class

Fitness Classes

Healthy Cooking Demo

Weight Loss Services

Diabetes Education

Chest Pain/Heart Health

Stroke

Stop the Bleed/1st Aid Training

CPR Education and Demonstrations

Want to sign up? Email the following information to ddyer@wusa9.com:

Name

Email

Cellphone number

City, State, Zip Code

Which session: morning or afternoon?

Which screenings?

