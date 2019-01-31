GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — WUSA9 wants to help you take care of your health this month by offering free screening for your heart in Prince George's County, Md. If you are available, we would love for you to join us.

We're hosting a free health expo with University of Maryland Capital Region Health at the Kentland Community Center in Landover, Md.

Want to participate in our free heart screening?

Come to the community center at 2413 Pinebrook Ave. in Landover between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Here is a list of additional free screenings:

Blood Pressure Checks

BMI

Glucose

EKG

Blood drive

CPR Demonstrations

Healthy Cooking Demonstrations

Dental Screenings

Fitness Classes

This is the schedule for fitness classes and demonstrations during the expo:

Morning Sessions:

6 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Roselyn Law, SME

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Ms. Mary’s am workout

10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Zumba

11:50 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Healthy Smoothie demonstration

Afternoon Sessions:

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Diva Movement Workout Plan

2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Dance Company

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: STEP to Health

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Wrestling and Martial Arts demonstrations

Want to sign up? Email the following information to ddyer@wusa9.com:

Name

Email

Cellphone number

City, State, Zip Code

Which session: morning or afternoon?

Which screenings?

