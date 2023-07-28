Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Anne Arundel, Bowie and Prince George's Counties

Here's how to stay safe from the virus and what to do if you're feeling sick.

Mosquitos from Bowie in Prince George's County has also tested positive for WNV. As of Thursday, the department has not reported any cases of the virus affecting humans.

The department says the warm, humid weather has created the perfect conditions for WNV transmission from mosquitos to humans. Mosquitos can easily spread the infection to humans through one bites. Mosquitos become infected when they feed on infected birds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says WNV is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. However, eight out of 10 people infected with WNV do not develop any illnesses or symptoms. Symptoms can include headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomitting, diarrhea or a rash. Only one in five people with symptoms develop a fever.

The CDC estimates only one in 150 infected people develop serious illnesses that can affect the central nervous system such as encephalitis or meningitis. One in 10 people with a severe illness affecting the nervous system die.

The best way to protect from severe illness is to prevent mosquito bites. Anna Arundel Department of Health recommends multiple methods to prevent mosquitos from passing along the virus.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, residents should: TIP IT OR TOSS IT!! Remove standing water. Emptying out water that collects in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots will prevent mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.

Keep all swimming pools chlorinated and filtered. Backyard ponds should include fish to control mosquito larvae.

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear long sleeves and pants. Create a barrier to mosquito bites by covering up.

Consider using EPA-registered repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect infants when outdoors.