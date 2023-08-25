Inova experiencing blood shortage, urgently needs blood

The blood shortage of 2023 continues, as Inova pleads with the community to donate.

WASHINGTON — Inova is experiencing a severe blood shortage and is asking the community for help.

In a Facebook reel, Dr. Grace Sese, says the blood donor services used 150 units of blood earlier this week, which is equivalent to a whole day’s worth of blood. This blood supply helps support the 4.5 million residents of Washington, D.C.

Employees say the center currently only has a day's worth of blood on hand, with an urgent need for A+ and O- blood types. Blood supply has been outpacing the demand, with A and O sitting at 21% below the needed supply.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration changed its eligibility rules for blood donors. Prior to this change, the FDA required that men who had sex with men had to abstain from sex for three months in order to be considered an eligible donor. People taking treatment to prevent HIV infections had to wait three months from their last dose, to give blood.

Of the changes, the most noticeable one is, gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships can donate blood without that three month waiting period. However people who are taking the preventative HIV drug or receiving treatment still have to wait three months before being eligible.

These changes now increase the number of people able to give blood. Inova is asking that those who are eligible to donate call or visit a center to help close the gap between blood demand and supply.