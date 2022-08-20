DC resumes second doses of monkeypox vaccine with a different injection technique

D.C. Health will be using an intradermal injection technique which uses less of the vaccine than the previous method, allowing for more people to get vaccinated.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The District has resumed giving second doses of the monkeypox vaccine following concerns regarding the limited supply of the vaccine.

DC Health and other health partners will be using intradermal injection technique for first and second doses to help stretch the vaccine supplies. This method delivers the vaccine into the outer layers of the skin and uses less of the vaccine than the previous method that injects between the layers of skin.

In a statement, DC Health officials assured the public about the use of the intradermal method saying that vaccinations offered in this manner, "elicit a similar immune response and provide the same level of protection as the previous administration technique."

This use of this different method comes after the federal government said that a single dose can be turned into five if it is injected intradermally; meaning more people can get vaccinated.

During an interview with CNN, the Deputy Coordinator for the White House Monkeypox Response Team said, "It's actually not a lower dose. It is the right dose for the root of administration. Its the intradermal dose for the vaccine, so it's a lower volume than the subcutaneous dose but based on studies the immune response and safety is equivalent."

D.C. residents eligible for the second dose can expect to receive emails for their follow up appointments.

District residents can now pre-register for monkeypox vaccination appointments at https://t.co/E6wFDQf4OH. Once appointments are available, individuals who have pre-registered will receive an email to make a appointment. Residents will have 48 hours to claim their appointment. pic.twitter.com/CbsAPV6xAJ — DC Health (@_DCHealth) August 20, 2022

The health departments says that as of Friday, Aug. 19 there are 321 cases of monkeypox in the District. More than 700 close contacts have been identified.

DC Health says they have received approximately 21,755 doses of the JYENNOS vaccine and administered more than 15,671 doses through DC Health monkeypox extended PEP clinics.

"There's a disparity that's occurring," said Dr. Adam Brown, emergency physician and founder at ABIG Health to WUSA9's Casey Nolan. "And if it's not corrected, then we're going to see that disparity widened."

Data shows that there is a disparity between the number of black men testing positive for monkeypox and the number that are getting vaccinated.