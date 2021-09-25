Georgetown University experiencing Norovirus cases on campus

Sample testing revealed a previously unknown illness impacting several students and members on campus has been identified as Norovirus.

WASHINGTON — Georgetown University has been monitoring a gastrointestinal illness that has affected several students on campus since Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to a statement from officials Friday afternoon.

Previously campus medical officials reported a dozen students on the main campus of Georgetown University have reported being sick experiencing symptoms including severe stomach pains, vomiting and diarrhea.

Testing conducted Friday afternoon revealed two samples collected were caused by Norovirus, a highly contagious group of viruses that cause symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students who believe they may have the virus should limit their contact with individuals for 48 hours following the end of their symptoms to limit person to person spread of the virus.

Typically symptoms of the virus develop within 12-48 hours after being exposed and improve within 1 to 3 days of the initial contraction.

Dr. Ranit Mishori, Vice President and Chief Public Health Officer, also advised students of a recently reported national outbreak of Salmonella from an unknown source according to the CDC.

Students who are sick do not need a doctor’s note for a medical-related class absence, the university said.

A spokesperson told also told WUSA 9 the university is taking additional measures to increase cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch areas in residence halls, dining spaces, academic buildings, and all other University spaces.