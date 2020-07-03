RICHMOND, Va. — Looking to protect people with diabetes from being overwhelmed by high drug costs, the Virginia General Assembly passed a bill that will cap monthly out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $50.

It's the lowest cap in the nation.

House Bill 66, sponsored by Del. Lee Carter, originally would have set the caps even lower, to $30 a month. The Senate increased it by $20 with an amendment and on Friday, the House of Delegates approved the change.

In a Tweet, Newport News Del. Mike Mullin called it one of the biggest accomplishments made this legislative session that has gotten little attention.

Insulin prices have skyrocketed in recent years and lawmakers at both the state and federal levels have looked for ways to keep the costs down, especially after reports of patients dying from diabetes-related complications after rationing their medication.

The amended HB66 prohibits insurers from setting a patient's payment higher than $50 per 30-day supply, including deductibles and co-pays.

The bill now heads to Governor Ralph Northam's desk for his signature.

