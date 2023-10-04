DC's first postnatal retreat opens at Watergate Hotel

'Fourth Trimester' retreat focuses on the 12 weeks after a baby is born. The program provides nutrition, infant care and mental health services to new parents.

WASHINGTON — Fourth Trimester Postnatal Retreat focuses on the well-being of babies and new parents in the 12 weeks after a baby is born. The retreat, located at The Watergate Hotel, is now open and accepting reservations for October deliveries.

Board-certified nurse practitioner Megan Francis was inspired by the idea after her own recent difficult pregnancy and delivery with her daughter. The retreat is one where parents and newborns can receive extended care and support after leaving the hospital.

Francis tells WUSA9 she wanted to create a place where moms, their babies, and partners could be taken care of, receive help from experts, and become part of a supportive community.

“Fourth Trimester was designed as an answer to the pain points of parenthood in those first early days,” said Francis, co-founder of Fourth Trimester. “As a healthcare provider and new mom myself, the support at Fourth Trimester is exactly what I, and my new family, wished for in my days after delivering."

Families can customize their individual stay based on their needs. Some of the services included are:

Baby care available 24/7

Breastfeeding and lactation support from a certified breastfeeding specialist

Licensed professional support from a perinatal mental health counselor

Infant CPR courses

New parent workshops

Nutritionist consults and meal planning

Spa treatments

Infant care specialists

Postpartum doula support

Access to a vetted network of healthcare professionals and experts

Meals promoting recovery and breast milk supply from award-winning Watergate Hotel chef

Newborn care and babywearing courses

A community to join and lean on for support

Fourth Trimester Postnatal Retreat offers various packages at The Watergate Hotel starting at $815 with a three-night minimum stay. The retreat has also launched "4T at Home," which includes a la carte options starting at $150 for virtual consultations.

“Our goal is to go way beyond pampering parents at The Watergate Hotel,” said Francis' husband and Fourth Trimester co-founder Brent Boroff.

