Cancellations and delayed test results send holiday travelers into tailspin

United and Delta have had to cancel hundreds of flights over Christmas Eve and Christmas day, citing staff shortages in flights crews and operations due to omicron.

ARLINGTON, Va. — McLean resident Merenda Tate of McLean had a very narrow window for holiday travel this year, flying into Charlotte, North Carolina on Christmas Eve and returning home on Sunday. But ultimately she had to weigh the value of seeing her family with mounting flight cancellations that could put her return in jeopardy.

Family won.

"It is a big concern because I have to come back and come to work,

Tate said, while waiting in line at Reagan National Airport. "I'll hope for the best. With my father being elderly, I want to see him. When you get the opportunity to lay your eyes on your loved ones, it's worth it."

Tate was far from alone in her "hope for the best" strategy. The crowds, and lines, were neverending at DCA on Christmas Eve, and many travelers said they were choosing optimism, sticking to their flight plans even though they're concerned their return flights could be canceled.

More than 500 U.S. flights have been canceled so far, with United and Delta canceling nearly 10% of their Christmas Eve schedule, citing staff shortages due to the omicron variant. Both carriers have apologized to travelers for the shortages.

International travelers have also reported struggling with PCR test turnaround times. The crush of demand for testing has delayed results, leaving passengers in limbo at the airport.

Mabel LaRosa, for example, says she's been waiting on her test results from Kaiser Permanente since Wednesday. Sitting at the airport on Christmas Eve, two hours away from her flight to see family in Uruguay, she had no idea if she'd get the results in time.