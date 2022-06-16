Maryland Health reports 1st possible case of monkeypox

According to CDC data released June 15, there are 84 confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S. currently.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYLAND, USA — The first case of monkeypox infection has been identified in Maryland, according to the state's health department. The virus has previously been found in D.C. and Virginia residents in recent weeks.

Health officials said an adult Marylander is currently recovering in isolation, and not hospitalized. The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) identified the infection and is waiting for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) to confirm the test result.

According to CDC data released June 15, there are 84 confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases in the U.S.

“Although human monkeypox is a rare infection in the United States, this Maryland case and other cases in the region and country remind us that we need to be prepared and take steps to prevent infection and its spread,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan.

The virus is in the same family as smallpox, but "generally causes a milder infection," according to and MDH release. Symptoms typically appear within seven-14 days after exposure and clear up within two to four weeks.

"Individuals identified as having been potentially exposed to this case will be monitored for symptoms for 21 days after exposure," MDH said.

Just In: Presumed Human Monkeypox virus infection identified in Maryland resident pic.twitter.com/zybnGJacgT — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) June 16, 2022

DC Health announced the first possible case in the District on June 1 and on May 27, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed that a resident from Northern Virginia tested positive for the virus. In November 2021, a Marylander who had recently traveled to Nigeria also tested positive for monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with body fluid or monkeypox lesions. It is less common for the virus to spread through respiratory droplets or from making contact with materials like bedding or clothing that is contaminated.

Symptoms of the illness include headache, fever, muscle aches, lymph node swelling and exhaustion. After a couple of days with the virus, health officials say a rash will appear on the face and spread to other parts of the body.

Dr. Brandy Darby, a Veterinary Epidemiologist with VDH, acknowledged that after two years of COVID-19 people may be feeling "a little on edge."