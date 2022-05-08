Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event

The Stafford County Public School 2022 Teacher/Staff Convocation led to 100 people needing help, eight of whom were taken to a nearby hospital.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

SCPS kicked off the 2022 Teacher/Staff Convocation at 9:30 a.m. Employees gathered for the professional development event at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

School officials say staff watched the weather forecast and planned for emergency services, however, the extreme heat was underestimated. Staff claim water was provided throughout the event but ultimately there didn't appear to be enough water supplied.

Around 11 a.m. crews from the Fredericksburg Fire and EMS were contacted. While school officials say they planned for emergency services, Fredericksburg Fire Chief Michael Jones says they were given no prior notice of the event. He explained that the department is usually notified of emergency planning 3-4 months ahead of an event.

According to Jones, 100 total people required AC, water or shade, eight people had to be taken to Mary Washington Healthcare for heat-related emergencies. Everyone is expected to survive.

About 50 first responders arrived and a Stafford County Air conditioned Mass Casualty EMS bus was used to help as well.