Dementia-related deaths on the rise during the pandemic

According to the CDC, dementia-related deaths went up by 20% this year compared to last year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s no understatement that people need people, but this pandemic has proven especially challenging for people dealing with dementia.

This year, there’s a 20% increase in dementia-related deaths compared to the same time last year.

So why is there such a big difference between this year and last year? Doctor Laurie Archbald-Pannone with the University of Virginia says these findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention correspond with her work.

She said the reason behind the change is that “patients have more social isolation.”

So, to prevent bad outcomes, Archbald-Pannone suggests making sure the person with dementia or Alzheimer's stays connected to a health team, the community, and loved ones.

“While social distancing, staying separate from others is an important part of the infection prevention piece, social isolation or losing community engagement has some serious health outcomes,” said Archbald-Pannone.

Terry Staten takes care of her husband with Alzheimer’s.

"We had something to do, almost five days a week,” Slaten explained, but she said that stopped when the pandemic began.

Then she noticed a decline in his health.

"Very early in the year, like February, March, I could see some real disconnects, just like it had progressed so quickly,” said Staten.

So she got connected even more by talking over video calls with loved ones and her support group with Alzheimer’s Association.

The Southeastern Virginia Alzheimer’s Association’s Executive Director, Gino Colombara, said connecting with more people, socially, is just as helpful for the caretaker too.

“We are still there for our families and committed to helping them navigate the maze of this cruel disease especially during the pandemic," Colombara said.

Staten said she just hopes people know to reach out before it's too late.

“Because if I can help somebody else to say, you know what, if you’re really feeling some kind of way, go get help, go to your doctor,” said Staten.