DC Public Libraries to stop handing out COVID-19 testing kits

WASHINGTON — Starting Feb. 28, D.C. Public Library branches will no longer be handing out free COVID-19 testing kits.

According to a release from DC Health, plans to suspend the COVID-19 Test Yourself DC self-service kiosk program and rapid test distribution at libraries and senior centers in response to falling case counts and increased commercial availability of test kits. Officials say another contributing factor in the decision is the increased availability of testing and vaccine opportunities through medical offices, pharmacies and community health centers.

While the program is ending, DC Health says the best thing people can do to protect themselves and their families from COVID is to be up to date with their vaccinations and boosters.

DC Health points to several different options residents still have to get COVID testing kits, vaccinations or boosters once the program ends, including:

DC Health COVID Centers;

Local pharmacies;

Healthcare providers; or

To find the closest vaccination or testing site, visit vaccines.gov