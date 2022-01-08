DC opens third monkeypox vaccination clinic in Ward 8

Starting Aug 1, DC will begin distributing doses at the new clinic. DC Health is encouraging those eligible to pre-register for a monkeypox vaccination appointment.

WASHINGTON — D.C. is opening a third monkeypox vaccination clinic in Ward 8.

Starting Monday, Aug. 1, the city will begin distributing doses at the new clinic. DC Health is encouraging those eligible to pre-register for a monkeypox vaccination appointment.

The health department said the new vaccination site should make it easier for D.C. residents to get access to a monkeypox vaccination appointment.

In addition to the clinic in Ward 8, DC Health has two other clinics available for D.C. residents that are located in Ward 2 and 4.

The district sees over 200 monkeypox cases.

On Friday, July 29, DC health sent out additional vaccination appointments. Residents are provided with the option to choose which vaccination site they want to visit when booking an appointment.

Earlier last month, in a joint announcement with Mayor Muriel Bowser and Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director of DC Health, the pair announced D.C. has the highest number of monkeypox cases per capita in comparison to all states.

The health department said over 18,000 residents in D.C. have pre-registered for a vaccination appointment and at least 14,000 booking invitations were sent out.

Eligibility

Eligible D.C. residents for the monkeypox vaccine must meet these requirements that are listed as follow:

Gay, bisexual and other men 18 and older who have sex with men and have had multiple sexual partners or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days

Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men

Sex workers

Staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs, including bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs

Symptoms

Symptoms of monkeypox include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Prevention

There are a number of measures that can be taken to prevent infection:

Avoid coming into contact with people recently diagnosed with the virus or those who may have been infected.

Wear a face mask if you are in close contact with someone who has symptoms.

Practice good hand hygiene, especially after coming into contact with infected — or suspected infected. For instance, wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Use personal protective equipment when caring for patients with confirmed or suspected monkeypox infection.

Transmission

Monkeypox can be spread when a person makes close contact with the virus from an infected animal, infected person, or materials contaminated with the virus.

Monkeypox virus can be spread from animals to people through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, by handling wild game, or through the use of products made by an infected person.

Treatment

There are no treatments specifically for monkeypox virus infections.