DC, Maryland to provide new COVID booster for children 5 and older

WASHINGTON — Health officials in D.C. and Maryland announced Thursday that children between five and 11 years old are now able to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine.

The news comes after the U.S. authorized the updated booster for children as young as 5 on Wednesday, in an effort to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave.

Here is a more detailed look at what that means for children living in both areas.

D.C.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster vaccines will be available for the newly eligible age group at all District COVID Centers as well as all DC Health pop-up, mobile, in-home, and community vaccination locations.

The boosters are recommended for all people five years old and up if it has been at least two months since they have completed their primary vaccinations, or two months since they received a previous booster dosage.

The Moderna booster, which was previously only available to adults, will become available to children ages 6-17 starting on Oct. 14. The Pfizer booster, which was previously available to ages 12 and older, will be available to children ages 5-11 on Oct. 17.

Maryland

The updated COVID-19 booster shot guidance expands the state's COVIDReady campaign to encourage Marylanders to maximize their protection against COVID-19 in fall and winter.

“Marylanders five to 11 years old who have gotten their last COVID-19 primary vaccine or any recommended booster shot at least two months ago are now eligible for the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “We urge all Marylanders five years old and older to get the bivalent booster shot as soon as they can to be COVIDReady and together safely enjoy the colder months and upcoming holidays.”

The Maryland Department of Health has pre-ordered 49,000 doses of Pfizer boosters for children ages five to 11 to be given to local health departments, federally qualified health centers, and others across the state.

The state has also received a weekly order of up to 43,900 doses of Moderna bivalent boosters, which can be used for six to 17 year olds.