DC brain cancer survivor is on a mission to prove life doesn't end with a diagnosis

WASHINGTON — Karen Roberts Turner is a D.C. mom, lawyer and a survivor. She beat brain cancer 11 years ago and is on a mission to inspire others to believe beyond their circumstances.

Turner tells WUSA9 she believes in miracles, and she is living proof.

"People see limited, but God sees bigger," Turner said. "I wasn't supposed to survive beyond more than six to eight months."

But 11 years after receiving emergency surgery to remove a massive brain tumor followed by radiation and 10 months of chemo, Turner is cancer free and thriving.

"I'm going to make lemonade, or lemon pound cake, out of the lemons. The diagnosis was an assignment for me to do something, and do something positive," Turner said.

The 57-year-old fulfilled that mission through Race For Hope DC. She joined the 5K fundraiser months into treatment, and more than a decade later, she's still the captain of Team Incredible, helping to raise awareness and money for cancer research.

"I call it my party, my celebration, of survival," Turner said.

Turner was just appointed to the board of the National Brain Tumor Society, where she hopes to use her platform to improve quality of life and access to care.

"There are 100 types of brain tumors, and for those 100 types, there are very few treatments. Those treatments are not cures," Turner said.

But Turner says life doesn't end with a diagnosis.

"It doesn't end with a diagnosis, or a circumstance or a criticism, or a disappointment," Turner said. "My team logo is 'Miracles Happen.'"