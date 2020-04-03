PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Leaders at Prince George's Hospital Center are getting ready to handle coronavirus cases in the Washington area.



"We are literally monitoring every minute of the day, what is happening in the community, who is coming into our doors and how we respond,” the hospital’s CEO, Dr. Joseph Wright said.



“We’ve done this before. We’ve been through H1N1 in the past, which was another flu-like pandemic several years ago,” Dr. Wright continued.

The Maryland Department of Health issued a surveillance order, starting Wednesday.

Under the order, hospitals must track everyone coming in with a fever, cough or an upper-respiratory illness. Therefore, if there's a confirmed coronavirus case in the area, local health officials can quickly figure out where it's concentrated and how it's spreading.

“We do not have any patients right now who are positive for coronavirus,” Dr. Douglas Mayo said. There are also no patients under investigation.

Dr. Mayo said everyone coming in is already screened for the virus, which focuses on two areas, “ travel and potential exposure.”



Dr. Mayo said if doctors are suspicious, the patient is given a mask, isolated in a triage room and eventually moved to a negative pressure room.



A negative pressure room prevents air from flowing back into the hospital to help protect other patients and staff.



Doctors continue to evaluate the patient and decide if testing by the CDC is necessary. Testing is not yet done locally.

These protocols at Prince George’s Hospital Center are not unique. Most area hospitals have similar plans in place and following CDC guidance.

