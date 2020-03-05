Yellow Weather Alert: Risk of strong storms, flooding in DMV. Here's the timeline

Some thunderstorms on Sunday may bring flooding, wind damage, and isolated hail to the DMV.

WASHINGTON — A potent weather system threatens the DMV with rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. A few storms may turn severe.

While Sunday is not a washout for anyone, more than one period of rain is expected for our region on Sunday. The heaviest rain may fall during Sunday evening.

Threats:

There is a thunderstorm threat for midday through late afternoon. Additionally, there is a risk of isolated heavy rain during the afternoon through late evening. Some locations may see a flash flood threat due to already saturated ground. Forecast data points to heaviest rain for the evening hours, especially south of D.C.

Critical Timing:

8 a.m. until noon: Expect just a few showers in the region.

Noon through 5 p.m.: There are scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Storms that form in the afternoon period could bring damaging winds and isolated large hail. Downpours could also lead to localized flooding.

5 p.m. until midnight: Another round of thunderstorms moves through the area. The heaviest rain falls in this period, but rainfall amounts vary greatly. Some locations see less than 1/4 inch of rain. Other locations could see as much as 1 inch of rain. Depending on where the line of thunderstorms sets up for Sunday, flooding may become an issue.

Midnight to 5 a.m.: Rain clears away from the D.C. region to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, before clearing completely away by dawn. Any places that see heavy rain earlier in the evening may continue to see a flood threat through the night.

In total, most regions pick up under 1/4 inch of rain, with isolated locations close to 1 inch of total rain by 2 a.m. on Monday.

This Futurecast model data loop updates every three hours.







Twitter Feeds: