Yellow Weather Alert: Risk for strong storms and flooding in the DC area

Critical Timing:



From 8 a.m. until noon, expect just a few showers in the region.



From noon through 5 p.m., there will be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Storms that form in the afternoon period could bring damaging winds and isolated large hail. Downpours could also lead to localized flooding.



From 5 p.m. until midnight, another round of thunderstorms will move through the area. Heaviest rain will fall in this period, but rainfall amounts will vary greatly. Some locations will see less than 1/4" of rain. Other locations could see as much as 1" of rain. Depending on where the line of thunderstorms sets up for Sunday, flooding may become an issue.



From midnight to 5 a.m., rain will clear away from the D.C. region to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, before clearing completely away by dawn. Any places that sees heavy rain earlier in the evening may continue to see a flood threat through the night.