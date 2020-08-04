WASHINGTON — Nursing staff are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. One woman wanted to show her appreciation to health care workers for their hard work.

A donor named Patrice Brickman teamed up with local farmers to make special care packages. Boxes of oranges, bananas, cauliflower and other nutritious goodies were delivered to the nursing staff at Children's National Medical Center.

It's nice to see healthy food going to those on the front lines. Thanks to the farmers, truckers and our heroes for making it happen.

