For the first time in its history, all Wolf Trap summer shows are canceled

The art and music celebration officially canceled events on Friday after increasing safety concerns from the virus.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Wolf Trap has officially canceled its 2020 summer season after growing safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 100 performances were set to happen in the 117-acre Virginia park, which also offers dining and hospitality amenities throughout the summer season. It's the first time in the performing arts center's history that summer performances have to be canceled.

The performances were to take place at the Filene Center and the Children's Theatre-In-The-Woods, two sections of the massive park that have hosted all sorts of events from storytelling to puppetry, music, and dance.

"Music and art are part of what makes us who we are," the cancellation statement from Wolf Trap read. "It is in our DNA to celebrate the artistry that surrounds us, and to come together in a communal experience of shared joy."

The park has been opened since 1971, providing education and internship opportunities as well as venues for performances for the DC area.

According to the park's website, those who are not able to attend the rescheduled performance -- or if a show was canceled -- could exchange their tickets for a Wolf Trap Gift Card to buy new tickets later, or return them for a refund. You can see the status of each of the venue's acts below: