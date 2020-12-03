WASHINGTON — The NBA has suspended its season to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. This means the Wizards season is suspended.

Below is the full statement from the NBA on it suspending its season:

"The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tipoff of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

The Washington Wizards currently are 24-40 overall on the season.

Rudy Golbert, a center for the Utah Jazz, has coronavirus. This information has been confirmed by the AP.

This news comes less than two weeks after the Wizards played the Jazz in Utah.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on Wednesday but did not call for the cancelation of sporting events in the District.

Monumental Sports, who own the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, also said it would still have fans attend games.

This is a developing story with more information come.

