WASHINGTON — Ventilators from the United States' government stockpile will be heading to D.C. and Maryland to help those in the region that need lifesaving breathing machines.

200 Ventilators will be heading to Maryland, 50 will go to D.C., according to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who made the announcement during the White House coronavirus task force news conference on Monday.

The White House Task Force said that these ventilators will come from the national stockpile or from other states that are able to share them.

These ventilators are helping people whose lungs are not working and can take over the bodies breathing artificially.

These ventilators have become a topic of stress for states and the federal government, who are trying to logistically get ventilators to spots of the country that need them most.

The White House Task Force had pleaded to states and asked those ones that don't need the ventilators now, to share with them with states that need them now.

It is now being projected that over 347,000 positive cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., with more than 10,000 deaths being seen across the country.

