WASHINGTON — The coronavirus is a global pandemic – and nowhere is that more clear than the DMV, which so far has reported cases originating from at least five separate foreign countries.

As of March 19, the list of COVID-19 origins in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia includes Egypt, Nigeria, Spain, Turkey and South Korea. A number of other suspected international cases have not been narrowed down to a specific country.

Domestically, the DMV has also reported cases stemming from a religious conference in Louisville, Kentucky, a biotech conference in Boston, and New Yorkers who attended the AIPAC conference.

Where Did COVID-19 Cases Originate?

Use the map below to see every case of COVID-19 that's been identified as having an origin outside of the DMV, as well as community exposure locations within the DMV that have been reported by local and state health departments.

The former case started at the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, which has now been linked to at least six confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

One of those six is the pastor at Christ Church Georgetown, in Washington, D.C. When he returned, the virus returned with him. So far, the church organist and at least three other parishioners have been reported to have tested positive for COVID-19, and the Georgetown Day School decided to close even earlier than other schools due to its community’s close association to the church.

The most prolific international source of the coronavirus in the DMV so far has been a Nile River cruise in Egypt, which has, to date, been linked to at least six cases in Maryland, four in Virginia and one in D.C. One of those Maryland patients attended a shiva at the Village at Rockville retirement community – sparking the coronavirus exposure scare there.

At least 9 cases of the coronavirus in the D.C. area have been linked to a Nile River cruise.

Jordan Fischer

As of March 19, community transmission has become far and away the most common source of the coronavirus, with Maryland, D.C. and Virginia's combined case numbers rising from just 16 on March 9 to at least 273 just 10 days later.

Reported DMV COVID-19 Cases by Date

Use the chart below to see how reported cases of the coronavirus have increased day-to-day since the first case was reported in Maryland on March 5.

Symptoms of COVID-19

With allergy season approaching, we want to make sure you're aware of the differences in symptoms between them, Coronavirus and the Flu.

Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

While the exact incubation period for this coronavirus has not yet been determined, it is believed that most infected people will develop symptoms 2-14 days after they were exposed.

What to do if you have coronavirus symptoms?

If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:

Stay home except to get medical care

Avoid public areas, including work or school

Avoid public transportation

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

