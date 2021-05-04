Where can you wear a mask in DC, Maryland and Virginia?

WUSA9's Q&A team is answering your questions on masks and at-home testing in the DC area.

WASHINGTON — Now that new guidance has been issued for vaccinated people on when you can leave your mask at home, WUSA9's Q&A Team found answers to all of your questions about the most recent orders in the DMV.

QUESTION:

Where do you still have to wear masks in D.C.?

ANSWER:

Fully vaccinated people can visit with a small group of other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask — but only if you’re at a private indoor gathering. That’s a reverse from the indoor mask guidance that was issued on Friday, which said vaccinated people could gather maskless anywhere indoors.

Although that is not the case, businesses can ask to see your vaccine card or other proof of vaccination according to the order, per the new guidance.

Q: What are the current mask guidelines in Virginia and Maryland?

A: Virginia is following the CDC’s guidance. Wearing a mask outside in the Commonwealth is no longer necessary if you're fully vaccinated and alone or in a small group setting. In Maryland, it’s the same. Masks and face coverings are no longer required outdoors.

Q: What about on public transit?

A: Looks like we’ll still be wearing masks on public transit for the rest of spring and summer.

The Transportation Security Administration extended its face mask requirement across all transportation networks throughout the country.

That includes airports, on planes, buses, and metros through September 13.

Q: Are at-home COVID-19 tests available in DC?

A: DC Health launched a program in April offering at-home testing kits at locations around the District. Test Yourself DC kits are available for pick-up at 16 locations around the city. 8,000 are available every week and each site will have up to 200 available to take each day.

Find a pick-up or drop-off location below.

List of Locations

Ward 1

MT. PLEASANT

3160 16th Street NW, 20010

Ward 2

GEORGETOWN

3260 R Street NW, 20007-2940

MLK CENTRAL LIBRARY

901 G Street NW, 20001

WEST END

2301 L Street NW, 20037-1430

Ward 3

CHEVY CHASE

5625 Connecticut Avenue NW 20015-2603

CLEVELAND PARK

3310 Connecticut Avenue NW 20008-1301

TENLEY-FRIENDSHIP

4450 Wisconsin Avenue NW, 20016

Ward 4

PETWORTH

4200 Kansas Avenue NW, 20011-7245

SHEPHERD PARK (JUANITA E. THORNTON)

7420 Georgia Avenue NW, 20012-1722

Ward 5

WOODRIDGE

1801 Hamlin St. NE, 20018-2439

Ward 6

SHAW (WATHA T. DANIEL)

1630 7th Street NW, 20001

Ward 7

BENNING (DOROTHY I. HEIGHT)

3935 Benning Road NE, 20032

CAPITOL VIEW

5001 Central Avenue SE, 20019-6470

FRANCIS A. GREGORY

3660 Alabama Avenue SE, 20020

Ward 8

ANACOSTIA

1800 Good Hope Road SE, 20020