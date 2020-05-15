What will reopen in North Carolina under Phase 2?

Governor Cooper said North Carolina likely won't be ready to enter Phase 2 before May 22, but some local leaders believe they're prepared to take that step.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As North Carolina continues to gradually reopen its economy, the state could be ready to enter Phase 2 of Governor Roy Cooper's reopening plan next week.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris believes the county will be ready by next week, saying COVID-19 testing trends have remained stable. Harris also cautioned residents to continue social distancing, saying there's currently no data to support that Mecklenburg County has seen the peak for coronavirus and cases will continue to rise as more testing is done.

On Friday, Dr. Mandy Cohen with the Department of Health and Human Services provided guidance on who all should be tested for coronavirus. The list includes people who are considered high-risk, have underlying health conditions, those who have regular contact with people in high-risk settings like nursing homes and hospitals, as well as essential workers whose jobs make social distancing difficult.

Last month, Cooper announced his multi-phase plan for reopening. Phase 1 was introduced at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8. This allowed some non-essential businesses to reopen with strict guidelines for social distancing, reopened closed parks and limited social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Earlier this week, Cooper said despite being pleased with North Carolina's testing data, the state likely wouldn't be ready to enter Phase 2 before May 22.

North Carolina Phase 2 of reopening: What it means