Tangee Dingle from Woodbridge, Virginia asked about pets and the coronavirus.

Medical experts with the World Health Organization for Animal Health say there is no evidence pets are a source of infection and they cannot get sick themselves.

Viewer Laura Mitchell reached out on Facebook to ask about the upcoming Maryland primary election on April 28. Maryland leaders have said anyone in the state is welcome to request an absentee ballot, but does that put election workers at risk? How long can the coronavirus live on a piece of paper, she asks.

Dr. Linda Nabha, an infectious disease expert in Washington, D.C., said that a couple of studies have been conducted to determine how long the virus can live outside a host (a person). One study showed the virus survived three days, while another study showed the virus survived nine days.

WUSA9 also received multiple inquiries about a possible case of coronavirus affecting a Walgreens employee in Fauquier County, Virginia forcing the closure of a store.

Officials: There are no coronavirus cases in Fauquier County According to Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Fauquier County. Although there was social media chatter about an employee at Walgreens in Bealeton testing positive, it has been confirmed that the employee has tested negative, said Hartman.

This was proven false by a local media outlet in Fauquier County.

