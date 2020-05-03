WASHINGTON — There's a lot of disinformation going around about the coronavirus. Health professionals are doing their best to clear up fact from fiction.

Dr. William Borden, an associate professor of health and medicine at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences, shared three things he believes people need to know about the disease.

1. What we know today could change.

"This is a new virus, we're learning a lot about this," Borden said. "So, the recommendations that we have now will evolve over time. But, what we know now is that it is pretty easily transmitted person-to-person, 80% of people have relatively mild symptoms, and some people can get very sick with this virus. Particularly, old people and those with other chronic health conditions."

2. Testing, at this point, is limited. However, there are still certain things doctors keep an eye out for.

"For people who have lower respiratory symptoms -- meaning fever and cough and shortness of breath -- it's do they have some other risk?" Borden asked. "Have they been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus or have they traveled to one of the areas where it's endemic?"

3. Please, wash your hands.

"There's a lot of preparation that health systems are doing [and] that your doctors are doing as we see this outbreak expand, but there's a lot that we can do as well," Borden said. "Washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes in your elbow and shoulder, staying home if you're sick and trying to limit contact with other people. So, avoiding shaking hands, hugs, and unnecessary contact."

