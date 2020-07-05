'There's no right or wrong way to do this' | Wellness expert shares tips on easing back into society

With some states lifting restrictions, some people still aren't comfortable. A medical lifestyle expert gives tips on making the transition easier.

WASHINGTON — As some states slowly begin to reopen, some people feel a little hesitant about picking up parts of their old routine or doing things around other people.

A wellness expert said it's OK, and offers tips on making the transition easier.

As Virginia and Maryland gradually lift stay-home restrictions, some Americans are still worried about getting back to normal.

In a national poll conducted by the Washington Post and University of Maryland, 67 percent of Americans said they still feel uncomfortable going to retail stores. Nearly 80 percent are still wary of dining out.

Medical Lifestyle Expert Dr. Eudene Harry understands people's concerns. As medical director at the Oasis Wellness & Rejuvenation Center in Orlando, Fla. -- one of several states that have started reopening -- she has helped people ease anxiety.

"Some of the biggest concerns people have of course is, 'Is it safe for me to go out?'" Harry said. "'Is it safe for me to go about my normal life?'"

On social media, viewers tell WUSA9 about their own concerns like whether or not people will still wear face coverings and follow social distancing rules. Others are still worried about contracting the virus from those who don't show symptoms.

"Please remember that face masks are really important, and they have been shown to decrease the spread from one individual to the other," Harry said. "The other thing you want to keep in mind, is that cleaning surfaces is still very important, and it’s (also) important to wash your hands and not touch your face."

When it comes to peace of mind, Harry said you should avoid mental overload. That means do your check-ins and get updates on the latest information, then step away from your devices and focus on you.

You are also encouraged to stay active, enjoying time outdoors with social distancing in place. If you feel overwhelmed, call a friend or loved one. If you need a doctor, seek help.