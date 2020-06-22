DC Phase 2 reopening: Here's what eating and shopping inside will look like

Owners have increased safety measures, and some have been able to make updates and renovations to their businesses.

WASHINGTON — To start the workweek, a variety of businesses and organizations will open up in the District under Phase 2 reopening, which will have strict guidelines to be followed.

Restaurants, nonessential retail and beverage establishments can open indoors at 50% capacity starting on Monday, June 22.

Indoor dining must have tables six feet apart, with no more than six people to a table.

Retailers and certain other types of businesses under Phase 2, will have to limit waiting in there stores, and using personnel protective equipment (PPE) will be required.

It has been nearly three months since retailers and restaurant owners were allowed to welcome customers inside their stores and restaurants. Owners said they have been forced to change their business models to focus on online sales and curbside pickups.

But while Phase 2 will start Monday, many have spent this weekend and the past few weeks updating their business models for Phase 2 reopen, along with taking steps to keep employees and customers safe.

Some, like Adam Mahr, the owner of luxury Georgetown gift shop A Mano, even started offering virtual tours during the pandemic, where he would “walk” the customers through the store over the phone.

But, the online orders, while steady, aren’t enough to make up for closing the shop’s doors indefinitely. Mahr said he isn’t sure how his 25-year-old shop would have survived without a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

“We had to shut down. There was no cash flow, so I didn’t know how we were going to pay bills,” he said. “So, the PPP really kind of was heaven sent. For us, it ended up being great, it was like a game changer.”

He took the time to renovate the inside of his store, and the surrounding garden, “because when we do open up, we just want it to look fresh. We want It to look clean, fresh, and really inviting.”

He also is adjusting the store’s layout to accommodate new safety precautions.

“We have a side door that we’ve put a doorbell and a camera so we can kind of control how many people are coming in when we eventually do open,” Mahr said. “And we’re setting it up where we have a safe area where you would buy something at the cash register.”

He doesn’t anticipate being ready to reopen for another couple weeks. And he's not alone.

It’s a similar story with Shop Made in D.C., which has three locations at The Wharf, Dupont Circle and Georgetown. Co-founder Stacey Price said they are not ready for phase two yet.

“Every week to two weeks, we’ve made some pretty big shifts in doing business, and every phase of this is us launching a new business,” Price said. “I don’t know if the public understands that, or even our government officials when they start to say you can reopen! ... but they are all brand-new businesses.”

Price said they have been taking the process slowly throughout the pandemic. After closing all locations in March, they began the transition by shifting to all online sales. Then, a couple of weeks ago, she said they reopened The Wharf location for curbside pickup.

“We decided to pilot one location and then figure it out. It required us to build a new platform, technology platform. Our current one couldn’t handle it,” she said. “We decided to split things up and do it a different way.”

She said even though they’re allowed to invite customers back in starting Monday, her team will not be doing that. This week, they’re focused on opening up the Georgetown and Dupont Circle locations to curbside pickup.

“Our number one priority is to keep our staff and our customers safe,” Price said. “We want to do the smartest thing for our business to live out our mission which is to support, to grow DC makers and artists. We want to do that in a way that makes economic sense for us … and we want everyone to be safe. So we’re taking baby steps here.”

Price doesn’t anticipate letting customers back in their stores’ doors until mid-July.

Originally, Phase 2 was expected to kick off on Friday, June 19.

While coronavirus transmission numbers have lowered — and there have been 13 straight days of community decline of the virus — one metric that still hasn't been met is contact tracing capacity.

According to Bowser, D.C. is currently at a 15.5% contact tracing capacity as of June 15. That percentage needs to increase to over 90% for Phase 2 guidelines.

If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in the District, contact tracers will need demographic information, health information, and risk factors to track and make contact with positive cases and close contacts, officials said. These are a part of the city's phase one goal and to control and prevent the spread of the virus.

D.C. Council has a full list of the requirements for waiver approval, as well as additional guidelines on waiver applications here.

When asked if it was too early to start Phase 2 reopening plans due to recent protests, which saw massive crowds around the area and likely will cause a spike in cases, Bowser said D.C. can always pull back from Phase 2 changes.

Here's what's changing and reopening for Phase 2 in the District: