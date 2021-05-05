CVS says 94% of its D.C. pharmacies offer walk-in vaccinations; Walgreens allows appointments 30 minutes in advance

The new ease of access marks a concerted White House effort to shift American immunizations from mass vaccination sites, to neighborhood pharmacies.

WASHINGTON — After months of inadequate COVID-19 vaccine supply within the nation’s capital, CVS said 94% of its D.C. pharmacies now offer walk-in vaccinations, with rival Walgreens booking same-day appointments up to 30 minutes in advance.

In total, CVS now accepts walk-ins at 58 locations within the District, a spokesperson said Wednesday. Customers can guarantee shots at certain times and specific CVS pharmacies by booking an appointment online.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch in a statement.

“Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date.”

The new ease of access marks a concerted White House effort to shift American immunizations from mass vaccination sites to neighborhood pharmacies.

Walgreens began same-day appointments Wednesday, as it continued to strongly recommend booking appointments in advance.

The chain said walk-ins have been, and will continue to be welcomed at its locations nation-wide, if time slots are available.

“Starting today individuals seeking a vaccination will be able to schedule same day appointments online, through our mobile app, over the phone, or in store,” a Walgreens corporate spokesperson said.

“Patients can schedule appointments up to 30 minutes prior to the desired appointment time.”