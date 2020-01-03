EVERETT, Wash. — On Sunday, more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were announced, bringing the total of those presumed positive in Washington state to 13, including two people who died.

Most of these cases are connected to a possible outbreak at Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland.

King County Public Health officials said that number is expected to rise as more people are tested.

So far, there are 10 cases in King County and three cases in Snohomish County.

King County cases:

A man in his 60s is hospitalized at Valley Medical Center in Renton. This man has underlying health conditions. He is in critical but stable condition, according to King County Public Health officials.

A man in his 60s is hospitalized at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. This man has underlying health conditions and is in critical condition.

A woman in her 50s who was infected after visiting South Korea between Feb. 7-23. She works at a Federal Way United States Postal Office but did not come in contact with the public, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer of Public Health Seattle & King County. The woman's husband, who did not travel to South Korea but has been in the same house as her, is under quarantine.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of Life Care Center in Kirkland. She is in serious condition at EvergreenHealth Medical Center.

A woman in her 40s who is employed by Life Care Center in Kirkland. The CDC is responding to a possible outbreak at the nursing facility. There are over 50 individuals associated with Life Care Center who are showing respiratory symptoms or who have been hospitalized with pneumonia and are being tested for COVID-19, according to Duchin.

A woman in her 80s is hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. She had underlying health conditions and is in critical condition.

A woman in her 90s is hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. She had underlying health conditions and is in critical condition.

A man in his 70s was hospitalized at Evergreen Health in Kirkland. He had underlying health conditions and is in critical condition.

King County deaths

A man in his 50s was a patient at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland and was the first in the country to die of coronavirus. He had underlying health conditions, Dunchin said. The man had no history of travel outside of the U.S. or known contact with anyone who had COVID-19. He is also not connected to the possible outbreak at a nursing facility in Kirkland.

A man in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. He had underlying health conditions and died on Feb. 29.

Snohomish County cases:

A student at Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek has tested positive for coronavirus. The school was closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for deep cleaning. District superintendent Dr. Ian Saltzman said no other students have shown symptoms so far.

A Snohomish County man was the first person in the country to test positive for the virus back in January. He has since fully recovered and is back out in the public.

A man in his 40s us being hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. He is in critical condition. It is not connected to Life Care Center.

What are coronavirus symptoms?



The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization.

Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

