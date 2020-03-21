WASHINGTON — Due to the spread of the coronavirus and a need for more medical personnel, DC is looking for volunteers to join their medical reserve corps.

“As the coronavirus continues to impact the District of Columbia, the nation, and the world, we are asking volunteers to join the DC Medical Reserve Corps to assist in our response,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know our residents look out for their neighbors, and this emergency is no different. The DC Medical Reserve Corps needs volunteers — especially those with medical experience — to sign up today.”

For the District, the DC MRC is open to medical and nonmedical volunteers 18 years of age and older. Whether you are retired, active in your profession, a community member, or a student.

Volunteers receive free training and then are asked to be available on an as-needed basis. You could be asked to volunteer on weekends, late at night, or first thing in the morning.

DC volunteers may be deployed to events on the National Mall, to a District recreation center or shelter, or to a public health site.

You can learn more about DC's Medical Reserve Corps here.

For the latest information and resources on coronavirus in D.C., go to coronavirus.dc.gov.

