WASHINGTON — Staying home and practicing social distancing is the right thing to do during the coronavirus pandemic. But let's face it, it's hard not to feel a little confined from time to time.

Thanks to the wonders of technology, though, there are plenty of options for exploring all that D.C. has to offer from the comfort of your couch.

Here's a list of some virtual tours you can check out right now.

The National Zoo: The Zoo may be closed, but the webcams are still operational.

The National Aquarium: Walk through the aquarium and see exhibits on sea turtles and aligators.

United State Botanic Garden: Take a stroll through the Botanic Garden via Google maps.

The Supreme Court: Learn about the Supreme Court while touring its campus.

National Museum of Natural History: The Smithsonian Museums are closed during the outbreak but virtual tours are offered on their websites.

The National Mall: Explore the National Mall and memorials while avoiding crowds.

Mount Vernon: Take an extensive and educational trip to Washington's Mount Vernon.

Bloom Cam: Check out the cherry blossoms from home.

For more virtual field trips, as well as other educational resources, check out this list.

